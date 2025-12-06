IndiGo Airlines Ordered to Issue Refunds to Passengers with Deadline Set

Indigo Flight Cancellation: Passengers are facing difficulties across the country due to IndiGo airline. More than a thousand IndiGo flights have been cancelled nationwide. During this time, passengers are not receiving any information about their flights. Meanwhile, the central government has directed IndiGo airline to refund the money to affected passengers to control the situation. Instructions have also been given not to charge any fee for rescheduling travel plans. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a press note giving a deadline of Sunday, 8 PM for refunds. Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said that the ministry is in talks with the airline and working on a solution to help passengers.