6 December 2025,

Saturday

National News

IndiGo Airlines Ordered to Issue Refunds to Passengers with Deadline Set

Amidst the ongoing issues with IndiGo Airlines, the Centre has directed the airline to issue refunds. This decision comes after protests erupted outside airports across the country. Furthermore, the directive also mandates adherence to the specified timeline.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

एयरलाइन को रिफंड करने के दिए निर्देश

IndiGo flights (Image: IANS)

Indigo Flight Cancellation: Passengers are facing difficulties across the country due to IndiGo airline. More than a thousand IndiGo flights have been cancelled nationwide. During this time, passengers are not receiving any information about their flights. Meanwhile, the central government has directed IndiGo airline to refund the money to affected passengers to control the situation. Instructions have also been given not to charge any fee for rescheduling travel plans. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a press note giving a deadline of Sunday, 8 PM for refunds. Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said that the ministry is in talks with the airline and working on a solution to help passengers.

Fare Hiked by ₹1 Lakh Controlled

Due to the cancellation of flights by the country's largest airline, airfares on some routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, etc., had increased by up to ₹1 lakh. To provide relief to passengers from the increased fares, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has used its regulatory powers to ensure appropriate fares on all affected routes.

FTL Rule Becomes Major Reason

Several flights were halted at airports across the country due to changes in pilots' working hours. Following passenger distress, this rule was later withdrawn. IndiGo stated that the reduction in flights was due to changes in pilots' schedules. The airline claims that the situation will normalise by February 10, 2026, and flights will operate smoothly as before.

Action Will Be Taken for Non-Payment on Time

In its statement, the ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be completed by Sunday, December 7, at 8:00 PM. The ministry has clarified that any delay or non-compliance in the refund process will lead to immediate regulatory action. Furthermore, the government has also directed IndiGo to locate and deliver the separated baggage of passengers to their residential or chosen addresses within the next 48 hours.

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 05:54 pm

English News / National News / IndiGo Airlines Ordered to Issue Refunds to Passengers with Deadline Set

