IndiGo Cancels 650 Flights on Sunday Too, Says Operations to Normalise From This Day

Image: IANS
IndiGo cancelled 650 flights on Sunday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. The worst affected were Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The airline is currently operating 1,650 out of its 2,300 daily domestic and international flights. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in the past few days due to disruptions in the airline's schedule.
IndiGo has issued a statement saying it expects operations to normalise by December 10, a revision from the earlier projected timeline of December 10-15. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) website, the airline saw an improvement in its on-time performance at six metro airports on Saturday.
In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "Following recent operational disruptions, the airline confirms that we are making further significant and continuous improvements across our network."
Meanwhile, Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Sunday amidst the ongoing disruptions in IndiGo's flight operations, warning passengers that "IndiGo flights may still experience delays."
The advisory urged passengers to confirm their latest flight status with the airline before embarking on their journey to avoid inconvenience. It also stated that their teams are coordinating with all stakeholders to minimise delays and ensure a smooth travel experience.
In the meantime, IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, announced that it has formed a crisis management group to monitor the situation. IndiGo's CEO Peter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras received a notice from the DGCA on Saturday, seeking an explanation within 24 hours regarding the significant flight disruptions.
