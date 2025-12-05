IndiGo cancels over 1000 flights, apologises after DGCA intervention

Amidst increasing strictness from the DGCA and ongoing disarray, IndiGo issued a formal statement expressing regret over the current situation and assuring that operations would normalise soon. The airline stated, "In the last two days, IndiGo's network and operations have witnessed widespread disruption. We apologise to all our passengers and industry stakeholders. Our teams are working diligently with the MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and various airport operators to normalise the situation. Passengers are being continuously updated and are requested to check their flight status."