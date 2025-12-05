5 दिसंबर 2025,

शुक्रवार

National News

IndiGo cancels over 1000 flights, apologises after DGCA intervention

Amidst a DGCA investigation, the airline has assured that the situation will normalise soon.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

Indigo Airlines

IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights (X–IndiGo)

The operational crisis at India's largest airline, IndiGo (Indigo Airline), continued on Thursday. The situation escalated to such an extent that the airline had to cancel over 1,000 flights across the country, leaving thousands of passengers facing long queues, hours of waiting, and uncertainty.

IndiGo Issues Official Statement

Amidst increasing strictness from the DGCA and ongoing disarray, IndiGo issued a formal statement expressing regret over the current situation and assuring that operations would normalise soon. The airline stated, "In the last two days, IndiGo's network and operations have witnessed widespread disruption. We apologise to all our passengers and industry stakeholders. Our teams are working diligently with the MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and various airport operators to normalise the situation. Passengers are being continuously updated and are requested to check their flight status."

Over 1200 Flights Cancelled in November

IndiGo serves 3.8 lakh passengers daily and operates around 2,300 flights on normal days. However, November proved to be an extremely challenging month for the airline, with 1,232 flights cancelled. Many flights were delayed by hours, severely impacting operations. This is considered one of the biggest operational strains in IndiGo's history.

DGCA's Strictness

Following the continuous decline in performance, the DGCA ordered an investigation and sought a detailed report from the airline.

Reasons Revealed in the Report

  • 755 flights cancelled due to staff shortage
  • 92 flights cancelled due to ATC failure
  • 258 flights cancelled due to airport restrictions
  • 127 flights cancelled due to other operational reasons

The DGCA has advised IndiGo to improve service quality, recruit more crew, and enhance operational planning and monitoring.

When Will the Situation Improve?

IndiGo has claimed that it is working with all agencies to normalise the network soon. However, given the severe staff shortage and increasing operational pressure, it is difficult to say when the situation will fully improve.

