IndiGo Crisis: Airline Operations to be Streamlined, No More 'Hawa Hawai' Flights

IndiGo (Image: Patrika)
IndiGo crisis: Following the crisis at IndiGo Airlines and the disruption of air travel operations in the country, Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu expressed serious concern in the Rajya Sabha and warned of strict action to deal with such situations in the future. The Aviation Minister clearly stated that the airline should not have been negligent in crew and roster management. He also said, "We are not taking lightly the difficulties faced by the passengers. If any airline is negligent in the future, we will take strict action and set an example to caution other airlines." The minister has initiated a thorough investigation into this incident, and the government is closely monitoring the entire situation.
IndiGo Airlines recently cancelled hundreds of flights due to a shortage of crew, causing a wave of frustration and anger among passengers. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu termed this situation as "IndiGo's internal crisis" and explained that the difficulties in implementing passenger safety norms were affected by this crisis. He stated that thousands of people were stranded at airports due to this problem, and the airline had to make every effort to normalise its operations.
A significant new safety rule, implemented about two years ago, was the main cause of IndiGo's crisis. Under this rule, the time interval between flights was increased to manage pilot fatigue, requiring airlines to recruit more pilots. Airlines like IndiGo, which operate multiple flights day and night, could not comply with this rule and faced a crew shortage, leading to flight cancellations.
The IndiGo crisis prompted the opposition to question the duopolistic nature of India's civil aviation sector, where IndiGo and Air India hold a large market share. The opposition asked the government if this was a sign that private airlines were being given more priority than the public sector. In response, the Aviation Minister clarified that the government has always encouraged new entrants into the aviation sector and aims to increase competition in this field.
Following the IndiGo crisis, the central government has also indicated its readiness to welcome more companies into the aviation sector. The minister said that considering the capacity of five major airlines in the country, the government is continuously taking steps to encourage new players to improve the passenger experience and promote competition.
However, the IndiGo crisis highlighted that not only internal crises but also new safety regulations can have a significant impact on airline operations. Although the government has initiated an investigation into the matter and assured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such crises in the future, it remains to be seen whether IndiGo and other airlines will improve their operations.
