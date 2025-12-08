8 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

IndiGo Crisis: Airline Operations to be Streamlined, No More 'Hawa Hawai' Flights

Thousands of passengers have been affected and hundreds of flights have been cancelled due to the IndiGo Airlines crisis.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

IndiGo (Image: Patrika)

IndiGo crisis: Following the crisis at IndiGo Airlines and the disruption of air travel operations in the country, Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu expressed serious concern in the Rajya Sabha and warned of strict action to deal with such situations in the future. The Aviation Minister clearly stated that the airline should not have been negligent in crew and roster management. He also said, "We are not taking lightly the difficulties faced by the passengers. If any airline is negligent in the future, we will take strict action and set an example to caution other airlines." The minister has initiated a thorough investigation into this incident, and the government is closely monitoring the entire situation.

Why were IndiGo flights cancelled?

IndiGo Airlines recently cancelled hundreds of flights due to a shortage of crew, causing a wave of frustration and anger among passengers. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu termed this situation as "IndiGo's internal crisis" and explained that the difficulties in implementing passenger safety norms were affected by this crisis. He stated that thousands of people were stranded at airports due to this problem, and the airline had to make every effort to normalise its operations.

New rule made to prevent pilot fatigue

A significant new safety rule, implemented about two years ago, was the main cause of IndiGo's crisis. Under this rule, the time interval between flights was increased to manage pilot fatigue, requiring airlines to recruit more pilots. Airlines like IndiGo, which operate multiple flights day and night, could not comply with this rule and faced a crew shortage, leading to flight cancellations.

Opposition raises questions, government clarifies

The IndiGo crisis prompted the opposition to question the duopolistic nature of India's civil aviation sector, where IndiGo and Air India hold a large market share. The opposition asked the government if this was a sign that private airlines were being given more priority than the public sector. In response, the Aviation Minister clarified that the government has always encouraged new entrants into the aviation sector and aims to increase competition in this field.

Government's focus and entry of new companies

Following the IndiGo crisis, the central government has also indicated its readiness to welcome more companies into the aviation sector. The minister said that considering the capacity of five major airlines in the country, the government is continuously taking steps to encourage new players to improve the passenger experience and promote competition.

New safety rules also very impactful

However, the IndiGo crisis highlighted that not only internal crises but also new safety regulations can have a significant impact on airline operations. Although the government has initiated an investigation into the matter and assured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such crises in the future, it remains to be seen whether IndiGo and other airlines will improve their operations.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Air India Express

AirAsia India

Business news

Jet Airways

Parliament winter session

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 04:35 pm

English News / National News / IndiGo Crisis: Airline Operations to be Streamlined, No More 'Hawa Hawai' Flights

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Parliament winter session

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.