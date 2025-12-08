IndiGo Crisis: Airline Operations to be Streamlined, No More 'Hawa Hawai' Flights

IndiGo crisis: Following the crisis at IndiGo Airlines and the disruption of air travel operations in the country, Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu expressed serious concern in the Rajya Sabha and warned of strict action to deal with such situations in the future. The Aviation Minister clearly stated that the airline should not have been negligent in crew and roster management. He also said, "We are not taking lightly the difficulties faced by the passengers. If any airline is negligent in the future, we will take strict action and set an example to caution other airlines." The minister has initiated a thorough investigation into this incident, and the government is closely monitoring the entire situation.