National News

Indigo Fined Rs 1.5 Lakh for Providing Dirty Seat to Passenger

Indigo Airlines has been fined ₹1.5 lakh by the Delhi Consumer Forum. A female passenger was given a dirty and stained seat on a Baku to Delhi flight. The forum has directed the airline to pay compensation and ₹25,000 in court costs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Photo: IANS

Indigo Airlines has been fined ₹1.5 lakh (approximately £14,000). The airline is reported to have provided a dirty and stained seat to a woman on an Indigo flight eight months ago, prompting her to appeal to a Delhi consumer forum.

The consumer forum has ruled against Indigo Airlines, ordering it to pay ₹1.5 lakh in compensation for the inconvenience caused to the woman on the flight.

Dirty Seat Provided on 2 January Flight

The passenger, Pinki, alleged that she was given a dirty and stained seat on a Baku to New Delhi flight on 2 January this year.

She also alleged that her complaint to the airline was not taken seriously.

Indigo, however, denied the woman's claims, stating that they acknowledged Pinki's problem and provided her with an alternative seat, on which she travelled willingly and completed her journey to New Delhi.

Forum's Decision Based on Evidence

Based on the evidence, the forum stated in its order on 9 July: "We believe that Indigo has erred. Regarding the inconvenience, pain, and mental anguish suffered by the woman, we believe she should be compensated. Accordingly, we direct Indigo to pay compensation of ₹1.5 lakh."

In addition, Indigo has been instructed to pay ₹25,000 (approximately £2,300) towards the costs of the lawsuit. It is noteworthy that a few days earlier, a passenger on an Indigo flight slapped another passenger, causing a significant uproar. Indigo has now taken action in this matter.

Indigo has banned the individual who slapped a fellow passenger on a Mumbai-Kolkata flight from travelling on its flights.

Following the incident, once the flight landed in Kolkata, the passenger was handed over to airport security officials and declared a disruptive passenger.

Related Topics

IndiGo

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 01:40 pm

English News / National News / Indigo Fined Rs 1.5 Lakh for Providing Dirty Seat to Passenger
