National News

Indigo Flight Fire: Crew's Quick Thinking Averts Disaster on Delhi-Dimapur Route

A major accident was averted on an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Dimapur due to the presence of mind of the crew during an incident where a power bank caught fire. All passengers remained safe, and the flight was cleared for take-off after an investigation.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 20, 2025

Indigo Flight

Indigo Flight (Image: ANI)

An Indigo Airlines flight narrowly avoided an accident at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. A fire broke out in a passenger's power bank on flight 6E-2107, en route from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, causing panic on board. However, the situation was brought under control within seconds due to the prompt action and adherence to standard procedures by the cabin crew. All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries were reported.

Sparks from Power Bank

The incident occurred around 12:25 PM while the flight was taxiing for takeoff at its scheduled time. The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, was engulfed in flames due to sparks emanating from a passenger's power bank kept in a seat back pocket. An Indigo spokesperson issued a statement saying, "The crew immediately controlled the situation by strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures. The aircraft was brought back to the bay, where all necessary checks were completed. The flight was then cleared for departure."

Flight Cleared for Further Flights

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft departed from Delhi at 2:33 PM and arrived in Dimapur at 4:45 PM. Airport emergency teams had been alerted, but their assistance was not required due to the crew's efforts. Indigo informed all relevant authorities as per protocol and the aircraft was cleared for further flights.

Published on:

20 Oct 2025 11:10 am

English News / National News / Indigo Flight Fire: Crew's Quick Thinking Averts Disaster on Delhi-Dimapur Route

