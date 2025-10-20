Indigo Flight Fire: Crew's Quick Thinking Averts Disaster on Delhi-Dimapur Route

The incident occurred around 12:25 PM while the flight was taxiing for takeoff at its scheduled time. The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, was engulfed in flames due to sparks emanating from a passenger's power bank kept in a seat back pocket. An Indigo spokesperson issued a statement saying, "The crew immediately controlled the situation by strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures. The aircraft was brought back to the bay, where all necessary checks were completed. The flight was then cleared for departure."