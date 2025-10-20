Indigo Flight Fire: Crew's Quick Thinking Averts Disaster on Delhi-Dimapur Route

Indigo Flight (Image: ANI)
An Indigo Airlines flight narrowly avoided an accident at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. A fire broke out in a passenger's power bank on flight 6E-2107, en route from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, causing panic on board. However, the situation was brought under control within seconds due to the prompt action and adherence to standard procedures by the cabin crew. All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries were reported.
The incident occurred around 12:25 PM while the flight was taxiing for takeoff at its scheduled time. The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, was engulfed in flames due to sparks emanating from a passenger's power bank kept in a seat back pocket. An Indigo spokesperson issued a statement saying, "The crew immediately controlled the situation by strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures. The aircraft was brought back to the bay, where all necessary checks were completed. The flight was then cleared for departure."
According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft departed from Delhi at 2:33 PM and arrived in Dimapur at 4:45 PM. Airport emergency teams had been alerted, but their assistance was not required due to the crew's efforts. Indigo informed all relevant authorities as per protocol and the aircraft was cleared for further flights.
