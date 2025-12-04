IndiGo Flight from Medina to Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat, Makes Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad

Indigo Flight (Image: ANI)
Indigo Flight Bomb Threat: An IndiGo flight, 6E 058, travelling from Medina in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, a total of 180 passengers and 6 crew members were on board the flight. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 12:30 PM.
During the IndiGo flight's journey, the airline received an email containing a bomb threat, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. This flight had 180 passengers and 6 crew members on board, and the crew chose Ahmedabad, the nearest airport, as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 12:30 PM. All passengers were deplaned, and the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection, with assistance from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). However, no suspicious items were found during the initial search. This incident follows a series of recent bomb threats, and the investigation is ongoing.
This incident occurs at a time when IndiGo is already facing passenger anger due to a large number of flight cancellations. The airline has been cancelling hundreds of flights for the past several days due to difficulties in complying with the new DGCA crew rostering regulations.
On Wednesday, IndiGo cancelled at least 150 flights and announced "calibrated schedule adjustments" for the next 48 hours. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo's on-time performance (OTP) on Wednesday dropped to a mere 19.7%, compared to 35% on Tuesday.
