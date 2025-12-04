IndiGo Flight from Medina to Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat, Makes Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad

During the IndiGo flight's journey, the airline received an email containing a bomb threat, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. This flight had 180 passengers and 6 crew members on board, and the crew chose Ahmedabad, the nearest airport, as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 12:30 PM. All passengers were deplaned, and the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection, with assistance from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). However, no suspicious items were found during the initial search. This incident follows a series of recent bomb threats, and the investigation is ongoing.