National News

Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Takeoff After Near-Miss Landing in Patna

An IndiGo flight carrying 173 passengers experienced a frightening incident at Patna airport when it took off again after initially attempting to land. While the aircraft subsequently landed safely five minutes later, the unexpected manoeuvre understandably caused considerable alarm among the passengers.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Major accident averted
Major accident averted (Photo- ANI)

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna experienced a frightening moment when their plane, 6E2482, took off again shortly before landing at Patna airport. The aircraft arrived at Patna airport around 9 pm on Tuesday. However, moments before landing, it took off again, circling three or four times in the air before attempting a second landing. While the second landing was successful, the unexpected double landing caused considerable distress among the approximately 173 passengers on board.

Passengers Fear Emergency

According to reports, the aircraft slightly overshot the touchdown point during the first landing attempt. Patna airport has a relatively short runway, and the pilot, fearing an inability to stop the plane on the runway, decided to take off again. This unexpected second take-off caused considerable alarm among the passengers, who feared an emergency or an obstruction on the runway.

Crew Members Reassure Passengers

The crew members subsequently reassured the passengers that there was no emergency and that the second take-off was due to technical reasons. They explained that the plane would land again within four or five minutes and asked for the passengers' patience.

Patna Runway Only 2,000 Metres

Patna airport's runway currently measures 2,072.64 metres, significantly shorter than the recommended minimum of 2,438 metres. Consequently, there are ongoing discussions to extend the runway. Following a recent aircraft accident in Ahmedabad, the central government issued an advisory to all airports in the country, outlining guidelines related to runway length and safety. This advisory has accelerated efforts to extend Patna airport's runway. Patna's Commissioner, Chandrashekhar Singh, has formed a committee, headed by the District Magistrate, to recommend an extension. Plans are underway to extend the runway by 584.96 metres, increasing its length to 3,657.6 metres.

Problems Caused by Short Runway

According to a former airport director, the short runway necessitates a steeper approach angle of 3 degrees, whereas the ideal angle is 2.5 degrees. Another official stated that larger aircraft require runways of 3 to 5 kilometres for safe landings. Since Patna's runway is less than 2.5 kilometres, landing larger aircraft poses significant challenges.

