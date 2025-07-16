Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Takeoff After Near-Miss Landing in Patna

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna experienced a frightening moment when their plane, 6E2482, took off again shortly before landing at Patna airport. The aircraft arrived at Patna airport around 9 pm on Tuesday. However, moments before landing, it took off again, circling three or four times in the air before attempting a second landing. While the second landing was successful, the unexpected double landing caused considerable distress among the approximately 173 passengers on board.