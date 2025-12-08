8 December 2025,

Monday

National News

IndiGo Flights Cancelled in Delhi, Passenger Complains of No Refund, Forced to Depart Two Days Earlier

In Bengaluru, 127 flights (65 arrivals, 62 departures), in Delhi, 134 flights (75 departures, 59 arrivals), and in Hyderabad, several flights have also been cancelled. There is an atmosphere of chaos across the country.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Indigo Flight

IndiGo flight (Image: ANI)

Massive disruptions to IndiGo flights have caused chaos across India, with a large number of flight cancellations reported at major airports nationwide.

Number of Flights Cancelled in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Airport reported on Monday morning at 8 AM that 18 IndiGo flights were cancelled, comprising nine arrivals and nine departures.

Airport authorities also stated that passenger convenience was being taken care of. During this period, 21 IndiGo flights operated, including seven arrivals and 14 departures.

Situation at Bengaluru Airport

Meanwhile, a total of 127 IndiGo flights were cancelled at Bengaluru Airport, affecting 65 arrivals and 62 departures. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was also severely impacted.

According to airport authorities, disruptions occurred in 77 IndiGo flights by Monday, with 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled.

Additionally, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport saw the highest number of cancellations to date, with 75 departures and 59 arrivals, totalling 134 cancelled flights.

Female Passenger Narrates Her Ordeal

In the meantime, a female passenger shared her distress. Speaking to the media at Guwahati Airport, the passenger said, "I had come from Jaipur and had a return ticket on IndiGo's 5:55 PM flight on December 5. It was cancelled, and there was chaos at the airport, due to which the staff closed the counter, and we had to leave."

The woman further added, "I tried for 3 days, but neither my ticket was rescheduled, nor did I receive any response on the complaint contact number. We finally booked an Air India flight ticket two days ago, which cost ₹25,800. IndiGo has not refunded our money."

Status at Jaipur Airport

Jaipur International Airport also reported several IndiGo flight cancellations, including flights to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. However, airport authorities also stated that the situation was calm and passengers did not face significant difficulties despite the cancellations.

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 10:50 am

English News / National News / IndiGo Flights Cancelled in Delhi, Passenger Complains of No Refund, Forced to Depart Two Days Earlier

