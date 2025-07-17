Indore Tops India's Cleanest City Survey; Madhya Pradesh Dominates

Swachhata Award 2024: Madhya Pradesh continues its dominance in the field of cleanliness across India. Indore, the economic capital of MP, has once again secured the first position in the Super Swachh League. Indore has maintained its top position for the eighth time in the field of cleanliness. The city was placed in the category of over 1 million population. Minister for Urban Administration Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Bhargav received the award from the President. Cities that were in the top 3 between 2021 and 2023 were included in the Super Swachh League.