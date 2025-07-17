17 July 2025,

Thursday

National News

Indore Tops India's Cleanest City Survey; Madhya Pradesh Dominates

Swachhata Award 2024: Madhya Pradesh continues its dominance in the field of cleanliness across India. Indore, the economic capital of MP, has once again secured the first position in the Super Swachh League.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Swachhata Award 2024
Swachhata Award 2024 (Photo Source- Patrika Input)

Swachhata Award 2024: Madhya Pradesh continues its dominance in the field of cleanliness across India. Indore, the economic capital of MP, has once again secured the first position in the Super Swachh League. Indore has maintained its top position for the eighth time in the field of cleanliness. The city was placed in the category of over 1 million population. Minister for Urban Administration Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Bhargav received the award from the President. Cities that were in the top 3 between 2021 and 2023 were included in the Super Swachh League.

In the Super Swachh City League category, Ujjain received an award for cities with a population between 300,000 and 1 million. Similarly, Dewas has won the first national prize in the category of cities with a population between 50,000 and 300,000.

Celebratory Atmosphere

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the prizes to Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Geeta Agrawal, and Commissioner Rajnish Kasera, honouring the city. Budhni received an award in the fifth category for cities with a population of less than 20,000. Furthermore, Sagar received a national ranking of 10th and a state ranking of 11th in the cleanliness survey.

President Presents Awards

The award ceremony is being held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu is personally presenting these awards.

Know Which City Received Awards in Which Category

-Super Swachh League Category: Indore, Ujjain and Budhni
-President's Award: Bhopal, Dewas and Shahganj
-Special Category (Ganga City): Jabalpur
-State-level Award: Gwalior

Updated on:

17 Jul 2025 02:06 pm

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 02:05 pm

English News / National News / Indore Tops India's Cleanest City Survey; Madhya Pradesh Dominates
