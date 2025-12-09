9 December 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Industrial Zone Engulfed in Flames Overnight in Dadra And Nagar Haveli

Dadra And Nagar Haveli: A fierce fire has broken out in the Dadra Industrial area of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Fire tenders are present at the scene. Firefighters are continuously trying to bring the blaze under control.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 09, 2025

Dadra And Nagar Haveli Fire

Dadra and Nagar Haveli in flames!

Dadra And Nagar Haveli: Big news has emerged from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. According to the latest information, a massive fire broke out suddenly late at night in the industrial area of Dadra. Within minutes, the flames were soaring high into the sky. A plume of black smoke can be seen in the video. Upon receiving information, the fire brigade team reached the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are ongoing. So far, there have been no reports of casualties, and the extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained. How the fire started remains unknown.

What did the Assistant Director of the Fire Department say?

The Assistant Director of the Fire Department, Amritlal, said, "Around 10:14 pm, we received a call regarding the fire incident. Fire tenders reached the spot… Efforts to douse the fire are underway…"

Flames of the Uncontrolled Fire… Watch Video-

