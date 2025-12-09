Industrial Zone Engulfed in Flames Overnight in Dadra And Nagar Haveli

Dadra And Nagar Haveli: Big news has emerged from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. According to the latest information, a massive fire broke out suddenly late at night in the industrial area of Dadra. Within minutes, the flames were soaring high into the sky. A plume of black smoke can be seen in the video. Upon receiving information, the fire brigade team reached the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are ongoing. So far, there have been no reports of casualties, and the extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained. How the fire started remains unknown.