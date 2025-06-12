Influencer Found Dead in Car; Had Received Threats Over Vulgar Content

Previous Threats Received According to the police, Kamal Kaur’s body was found under suspicious circumstances inside the car. Preliminary investigations suggest that her death occurred several days prior, as the body was completely decomposed. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. It has also emerged that Kamal Kaur had received threats for posting obscene and controversial reels on her Instagram account.

Over 3 Lakh Followers Kamal Kaur had 3.86 lakh followers on social media and was known for her bold and controversial video content. Approximately seven months ago, notorious terrorist Arsh Dalla allegedly threatened to kill Kamal Kaur for her content. This threat was related to her social media posts, which some considered obscene. The police are also investigating this threat angle to ascertain if it is connected to her murder.

Police Action Bathinda police have registered a case and launched a search for the car owner. Furthermore, they are scrutinising Kamal Kaur’s social media accounts and her recent contacts. The police are trying to determine whether her death was a murder, suicide, or due to some other cause. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being examined.