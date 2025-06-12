scriptInfluencer Found Dead in Car; Had Received Threats Over Vulgar Content | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Influencer Found Dead in Car; Had Received Threats Over Vulgar Content

Social Media Influencer Found Dead: Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi on social media, was found dead. Her body was discovered in the parking area of Adesh Medical University in Bathinda, Punjab.

BhatindaJun 12, 2025 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Kamal Kaur Bhabhi

Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi passes away (Instagram – KamalKaurbhabhi)

Kamal Kaur Death: A shocking incident has stunned everyone in Bathinda, Punjab. The body of Kanchan Kumari, a social media influencer known as ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ on Instagram, was found in a decomposed state inside a car late Wednesday night. The car was parked in the parking area of Adesh Medical University in Bhucho Kalan on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway. Local residents alerted the police after noticing a strong stench emanating from the vehicle, leading to the discovery.

Previous Threats Received

According to the police, Kamal Kaur’s body was found under suspicious circumstances inside the car. Preliminary investigations suggest that her death occurred several days prior, as the body was completely decomposed. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. It has also emerged that Kamal Kaur had received threats for posting obscene and controversial reels on her Instagram account.

Over 3 Lakh Followers

Kamal Kaur had 3.86 lakh followers on social media and was known for her bold and controversial video content. Approximately seven months ago, notorious terrorist Arsh Dalla allegedly threatened to kill Kamal Kaur for her content. This threat was related to her social media posts, which some considered obscene. The police are also investigating this threat angle to ascertain if it is connected to her murder.

Police Action

Bathinda police have registered a case and launched a search for the car owner. Furthermore, they are scrutinising Kamal Kaur’s social media accounts and her recent contacts. The police are trying to determine whether her death was a murder, suicide, or due to some other cause. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being examined.

Fear Among Locals

This incident has created a sensation in Bathinda and surrounding areas. Locals are shocked at the gruesome manner in which the body of a popular social media personality was found. Kamal Kaur’s followers are also reacting on social media, with some mourning her death while others demand to know the truth behind the incident.

