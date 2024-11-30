scriptInternational Arms Smuggling Exposed; Two Arrested with Guns | International Arms Smuggling Exposed; Two Arrested with Guns | Latest News | Patrika News
International Arms Smuggling Exposed; Two Arrested with Guns

Punjab: The Director-General of Police (DGP) informed that the Amritsar police’s Counter Intelligence unit has arrested two people in connection with the smuggling of weapons from Pakistan to Punjab.

Chandigarh Punjab Nov 30, 2024

The Punjab police have achieved a significant success. The police have busted an international arms smuggling racket and arrested two people. The Director-General of Police (DGP) informed that the Amritsar police’s Counter Intelligence unit has arrested two people in connection with the smuggling of weapons from Pakistan to Punjab.

Eight Weapons Seized

The police said that the two accused were allegedly waiting to receive a consignment of weapons in the Ghirinda area of Amritsar district. The Counter Intelligence unit arrested them and recovered eight weapons from their possession.

Weapons Smuggled from Pakistan

Punjab’s Director-General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, shared a post on social media account X. The DGP wrote that the Counter Intelligence Amritsar has given a big blow to the network of illegal arms smugglers by arresting two people from near Nurpur Padari in Ghirinda. The two accused were waiting to receive a consignment of weapons smuggled from Pakistan.

Case Registered under Various Sections, Investigation Ongoing

The police recovered four Glock pistols (Austrian-made), two 9mm pistols (Turkish-made), two .30 bore pistols, and 10 rounds of ammunition from the two accused. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The investigation is ongoing to identify any other possible links.

