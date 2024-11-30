International Arms Smuggling Exposed; Two Arrested with Guns

Eight Weapons Seized The police said that the two accused were allegedly waiting to receive a consignment of weapons in the Ghirinda area of Amritsar district. The Counter Intelligence unit arrested them and recovered eight weapons from their possession.

Weapons Smuggled from Pakistan Punjab’s Director-General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, shared a post on social media account X. The DGP wrote that the Counter Intelligence Amritsar has given a big blow to the network of illegal arms smugglers by arresting two people from near Nurpur Padari in Ghirinda. The two accused were waiting to receive a consignment of weapons smuggled from Pakistan.