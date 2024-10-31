Interview case: Lawrence was given a studio-like setup and Wi-Fi facility in jail, High Court rebukes police

The court asked, why the DGP said that no interview took place in Punjab’s jail? Why were the officials involved not booked under section 120-B of the Criminal Conspiracy Act? The court has ordered the formation of a new SIT to investigate the matter under sections of extortion, cheating, and IT Act. The SIT will submit a status report within six weeks. The court was informed that seven police officers have been suspended in the matter, and departmental action has been initiated against eight others.

Government also gets flak from the court The court has also pulled up the Bhagwant Mann-led state government for handling the matter and said that junior-level officers are being made scapegoats. Out of the suspended officers, only two were gazetted officers, while the rest were junior employees. The court has also questioned why senior officers did not file an affidavit in the interview case.