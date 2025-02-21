Madhya Pradesh: Investors offered 30,000 acres in MP, major investment plans in these districts

Bhopal and Surrounding Areas In Narmadapuram, 1,700 acres of land are available in Muhasa Babai. Phase two of this project includes approximately 1,200 acres. An additional 2,000 acres are available, including 300 acres in Kiratpur.

2,000 Acres of Land Here In Bhopal, 39.158 hectares of land are available in Peepalner, Bairagarh Kala, and Hinotiya Road. This includes 100 acres in Acharpura, 100 acres in the textile park, and 300 acres in phase two, totalling approximately 2,000 acres.

1,000 Crore Ceiling In Bhopal, over 1,000 acres of land are available, including land from Smart City projects, BHEL, enemy property, and ceiling land. This includes 200 acres in the Bairasia industrial area, 200 acres adjacent to the airport road, 200 acres between Bhopal and Bairasia, and 100 acres in Pilukhedi.

Sehore Also Ready to Welcome Investors Sehore offers approximately 1,200 hectares of land in areas such as Amipur, Sherpur, Silkheda, Lachhor, Bajnath, Konajhir, Gawakheda, and Guradia. This includes 300 acres in Badiatolli, 200 acres in Pachama, 300 acres in Shyampur, and 500 acres of sugar mill land, totalling approximately 5,000 acres.

Industries to be Established in and Around Bhopal Establishing industries in and around Bhopal is a government priority. Significant land is available in this region for industrial development. Investors are being informed about these opportunities. Industrial development in and around Bhopal will drive overall regional growth.

-Sanjeev Singh, Divisional Commissioner