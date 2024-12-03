IPS Harshvardhan Accident: Officer dies in tragic road crash en route to first posting

‘This Should Not Have Happened’- CM Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his condolences to the family, expressing his sorrow over the tragic death of probationary IPS officer Harshvardhan in an accident on the Hassan-Mysore highway. He lamented that such an incident occurred just as years of hard work were about to bear fruit, emphasising the unfortunate timing as Harshvardhan was set to take charge as an IPS officer. The Chief Minister offered prayers for the officer’s soul to find peace and conveyed his sympathies to the family.

Tragic loss of 2023 batch IPS probationer Harsha Vardhan in a road accident near Hassan. He was on his way for district training after completing KPA training. India has lost a dedicated young officer in the making. pic.twitter.com/toX1l2Nc25— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) December 1, 2024 Police Vehicle’s Debris Scattered The police said that the IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysore. They added that his father is a sub-divisional officer. According to information, he had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysore. The scene of the accident shows the police vehicle’s badly damaged remains. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda termed it a “tragic loss”. The police said that the IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysore. They added that his father is a sub-divisional officer. According to information, he had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysore. The scene of the accident shows the police vehicle’s badly damaged remains. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda termed it a “tragic loss”.