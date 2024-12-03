scriptIPS Harshvardhan Accident: Officer dies in tragic road crash en route to first posting | Latest News | Patrika News
IPS Harshvardhan Accident: Officer dies in tragic road crash en route to first posting

IPS Harshvardhan: In a tragic road accident, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Harshvardhan, who was going to take charge of his first posting in Karnataka’s Hassan district, has died.

Dec 03, 2024 / 02:45 pm

Road Accident IPS Died: In a tragic road accident, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Harshvardhan, who was going to take charge of his first posting in Karnataka’s Hassan district, has died. The 26-year-old Harshvardhan, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was a 2023 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. The tyre of the police vehicle in which he was travelling allegedly burst, and the driver lost control. The vehicle collided with a house and a tree by the roadside. Harshvardhan suffered serious head injuries and died during treatment in the hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident.

‘This Should Not Have Happened’- CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his condolences to the family, expressing his sorrow over the tragic death of probationary IPS officer Harshvardhan in an accident on the Hassan-Mysore highway. He lamented that such an incident occurred just as years of hard work were about to bear fruit, emphasising the unfortunate timing as Harshvardhan was set to take charge as an IPS officer. The Chief Minister offered prayers for the officer’s soul to find peace and conveyed his sympathies to the family.

Police Vehicle’s Debris Scattered

The police said that the IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysore. They added that his father is a sub-divisional officer. According to information, he had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysore. The scene of the accident shows the police vehicle’s badly damaged remains. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda termed it a “tragic loss”.

