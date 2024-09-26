IRCTC Tour Package: Come, Let’s Explore the Beautiful Neighboring Country in the Holidays, What’s New in IRCTC’s Tour Package Offer, How Much is the Fare?

Bhutan, situated amidst beautiful valleys and rivers, is a center of attraction in the world. Many people visit Bhutan. Here, you will also get to see ancient Buddhist temples that are famous worldwide for their architecture. So, you shouldn’t miss IRCTC’s tour package. Let us know how much the fare is for this package.

Tour Package Name The name of IRCTC’s tour package is PUJA SPECIAL BHUTAN AIR PACKAGE EX KOLKATA. Under this package, you will be taken on a 5-night and 6-day tour. The package code is EHO040C.

Where Will the Journey Begin Under IRCTC’s tour package, you will be taken to Paro, Punakha, and Thimphu in Bhutan. This is a flight tour package. The journey will begin on October 23, 2024, from Kolkata.