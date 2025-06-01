scriptIRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice | Latest News | Patrika News
IRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice

Dr. Amit Kumar Singal is accused of demanding a bribe of ₹45 lakh through an associate to settle an income tax notice. The complaint was filed by Sanam Kapoor, owner of the food franchise chain, La Piños.

Jun 01, 2025 / 01:49 pm

Patrika Desk

CBI Big Action digital arrest case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a major operation in Delhi, arresting Dr. Amit Kumar Singal, an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹45 lakh. The accused was apprehended from his residence.

Bribery Allegations and Complaint

Dr. Amit Kumar Singal is accused of demanding a bribe of ₹45 lakh through an associate to settle an income tax notice. The complaint in this matter was filed by Sanam Kapoor, owner of the food franchise chain, La Pintos.
Sanam Kapoor stated that he was being harassed through government notices due to disagreements in his business. In 2017, Kapoor entered into a franchise agreement with Mumbai-based businessman Harsh Kotak. Harsh Kotak was allegedly a business partner with Dr. Amit’s mother.

Contract Dispute and Series of Notices

Sanam Kapoor alleged that Harsh Kotak violated the franchise agreement by using cheaper raw materials. When Kapoor attempted to cancel the contract, he was pressured into repurchasing the same franchise for ₹1.6 crore, while its actual value was only ₹25 lakh.
Following this, Sanam Kapoor began receiving continuous notices from the Income Tax and Food Safety departments. Kapoor’s lawyer, Gagandeep Singh Jammu, alleged that Dr. Amit Kumar Singal demanded a bribe of ₹45 lakh to stop these notices.

CBI Action and Arrest

Distressed, Sanam Kapoor and his lawyer filed a complaint with the CBI. On 30 May, Harsh Kotak met Kapoor in Chandigarh and summoned him to Dr. Amit Kumar Singal’s Mohali residence the next day. The CBI was fully prepared beforehand.
On 31 May, as Kotak received ₹25 lakh from Kapoor, he was immediately arrested. That evening, Dr. Amit Kumar Singal was arrested from his Delhi residence. During the search, 2.5 kg of gold jewellery and ₹30 lakh in cash were recovered.

Further Action

A case has been registered against Kotak and Singal in Chandigarh. Dr. Amit Kumar Singal will be presented before the Duty Magistrate on Sunday.

