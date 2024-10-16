scriptIsraeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ambassador Azar emphasised the importance of connecting with the people and exploring India’s culture in a deeper way.

AyodhyaOct 16, 2024 / 11:43 am

Patrika Desk

Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar who on Wednesday visited the grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya with his wife said he was moved by the devotion of pilgrims and worshippers.

Ambassador Azar emphasised the importance of connecting with the people and exploring India’s culture in a deeper way.
“I am honoured to visit the magnificent temple in Ayodhya of Lord Ram. I am amazed by the number of pilgrims and worshippers who visit here,” he told ANI.
The Israeli ambassador also said that he was deeply moved by the devotion of pilgrims and worshippers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
He said, “People of Israel and people of India are ancient people as they have ancient religion, tradition and heritage. As we are proud of our heritage, you are proud of your heritage and this is something very important because devotion gives you strength and therefore I was really to moved to visit here and to see the devotion of pilgrims and worshippers.”
He added, “As we say, location is very important because it’s not an imagination, things have happened here in past and people are commemorating day after day, year after year and they are remembering values each day. And as the ambassador of Israel, it is important for me to understand the people and that’s why, I have come here together with my wife and we are getting to know the culture of India in a deeper way.”

A day before, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a “fruitful and meaningful discussion” with Israeli Ambassador in Lucknow. The two sides look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of the people of UP.
Yogi Adityanath noted that his meeting with Reuven Azar marks another step towards strengthening the “deep bond” shared by Uttar Pradesh and Israel in areas of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM stated, “Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr. Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. This meeting marks another step towards strengthening the deep bond between UP and Israel in areas of mutual interest. We look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of people of Uttar Pradesh.”
(ANI)

News / National News / Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

UP News

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

in 3 hours

BJP CEC Meeting: PM Modi convenes crucial meeting of Central Election Committee to discuss Jharkhand candidates

National News

BJP CEC Meeting: PM Modi convenes crucial meeting of Central Election Committee to discuss Jharkhand candidates

in 3 hours

Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Government will not include Congress, big decision of party high command before oath-taking ceremony

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Government will not include Congress, big decision of party high command before oath-taking ceremony

in 3 hours

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

National News

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Mosque loudspeaker controversy: Court gives big verdict on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan

National News

Mosque loudspeaker controversy: Court gives big verdict on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan

in 5 hours

Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed

National News

Heavy Rain: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka hit by torrential downpour; five dead, schools and colleges closed

in 5 hours

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar’s special gift to Bihar before Diwali, 22 agendas approved

National News

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar’s special gift to Bihar before Diwali, 22 agendas approved

in 4 hours

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

National News

Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.