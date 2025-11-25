Israeli PM Netanyahu Postpones India Visit Due to Delhi Blast

Image: ANI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was scheduled to visit India in December, has had his trip postponed. According to reports, the Israeli leader took this step due to security concerns. This comes after a powerful explosion occurred in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi two weeks ago, which is being treated as a suspected terrorist attack.
Netanyahu's visit has been postponed in light of this blast. Following the dangerous explosion, the Israeli Prime Minister had emphasised the unwavering spirit of both nations in the face of terrorism.
He had stated, "For our dear friend Narendra Modi and the brave people of India, I and the people of Israel send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands firmly with you in sorrow and strength at this time."
The Israeli Prime Minister had previously visited India in 2018. His official visit then spanned six days, from January 14 to January 19, 2018.
This was the second visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to India. In 2017, Prime Minister Modi had visited Israel first. Netanyahu arrived in India six months later.
Recently, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a successful three-day visit to Israel on Sunday, where he met with Netanyahu and other key leaders.
Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Modi's best wishes to Netanyahu. During the meeting, Goyal sought Netanyahu's guidance on deepening economic and strategic ties in sectors such as agriculture, water, defence, science, technology, and innovation.
A powerful explosion occurred in a white Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10, 2025, at approximately 6:52 PM. According to the police, it was likely a suicide bombing. The blast resulted in six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one auto-rickshaw being gutted. Several people were killed and over 20 were injured in the incident.
Suspicion has fallen on the Pakistan-linked terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed in connection with this incident. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the incident seriously. Dr. Umar Unn Nabi, a resident of Pulwama in Kashmir, has been named as the main accused. Several other suspects, including a woman, have also been arrested in connection with the case.
