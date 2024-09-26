Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

ISRO Chairman Somanath said that if an Indian company can establish a large constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit and operate it globally, it will have a significant impact on the country’s economy. The organization and the country’s policies fully support this, but it will require large investments.

‘This will have a significant impact on the Indian economy’ Somanath said that ISRO has 18 operational satellites in geostationary orbit. We want to increase its capacity. The responsibility of building and launching satellites in geostationary orbit has been given to New Space India Limited. We are now encouraging private companies to build and launch their satellites. To get a slot and frequency in geostationary orbit, registration is required. So, many changes are happening here. As for low Earth orbit, it is no longer a national issue, but a global one. Any satellite launched into low Earth orbit is part of a global phenomenon. OneWeb and Starlink have launched their satellites and created a large constellation.