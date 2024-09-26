scriptIndian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb! | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

ISRO Chairman Somanath is in talks with several companies to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb. In an interview with Patrika, he said that if an Indian company can achieve this, it will have a significant impact on the country’s economy.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

After the central government approved four major scientific projects, the Indian Space Programme has set its roadmap for the next two decades. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now exploring the possibility of an Indian company preparing a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said in an interview with Patrika that if this happens, it will have a significant impact on the country’s economy. Starlink and OneWeb are providing various services, including broadband and communication, to many countries around the world through their vast network of satellites.
ISRO Chairman Somanath said that if an Indian company can establish a large constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit and operate it globally, it will have a significant impact on the country’s economy. The organization and the country’s policies fully support this, but it will require large investments.

‘This will have a significant impact on the Indian economy’

Somanath said that ISRO has 18 operational satellites in geostationary orbit. We want to increase its capacity. The responsibility of building and launching satellites in geostationary orbit has been given to New Space India Limited. We are now encouraging private companies to build and launch their satellites. To get a slot and frequency in geostationary orbit, registration is required. So, many changes are happening here. As for low Earth orbit, it is no longer a national issue, but a global one. Any satellite launched into low Earth orbit is part of a global phenomenon. OneWeb and Starlink have launched their satellites and created a large constellation.

‘Talks are on with big companies’

When asked if an Indian company can do this, Somanath said that we do not know if anyone has the capability, but we need to develop it. He said that he is in talks with several big companies to see if they can establish their constellation in low Earth orbit and operate it globally.

