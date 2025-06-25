scriptISRO to Conduct Seven Key Experiments on Axiom-4 Mission | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

ISRO to Conduct Seven Key Experiments on Axiom-4 Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Let’s explore the experiments planned for this mission.

Jun 25, 2025 / 10:46 am

Patrika Desk

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to make history once again. Under the Axiom-4 mission, ISRO astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is embarking on a 14-day journey to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission will see ISRO conduct seven crucial scientific experiments vital for space research and future human spaceflights. The mission, a collaborative effort with NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, launched on 25 June 2025 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.
Shubhanshu Shukla

Seven Experiments of the Axiom-4 Mission

Effect of Space on Crop Seeds: This experiment will expose six types of crop seeds to microgravity conditions in space. Post-mission, these seeds will be cultivated on Earth across multiple generations to study genetic changes, microbial load, and nutritional value. This is crucial for future space farming.
Study of Cyanobacteria: This experiment will analyse the growth rate, cellular responses, and biochemical activities of two types of cyanobacteria (water-based bacteria that photosynthesise) in microgravity. These bacteria could be useful in spacecraft environmental control systems.
Muscle Regeneration: This experiment will study the human muscle regeneration process in microgravity, aiding in understanding human health for long-duration space travel.

Sprout and Edible Microalgae Growth: This experiment will study the growth of sprouts and edible microalgae, which could be a sustainable food production solution in space.
Viability of Aquatic Microorganisms: The viability and behaviour of small aquatic organisms in microgravity will be analysed, crucial for studying ecosystems in space.

Human Interaction with Electronic Displays: This experiment will study human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity, helping improve technological interfaces in future space missions.
Food and Nutritional Experiments: Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct food and nutrition-related experiments developed in collaboration with ISRO and India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT). These experiments are vital for developing sustainable life support systems in space.

Mission Significance

The Axiom-4 mission marks a historic step for India, as it’s the first time an ISRO astronaut will reside on the ISS. This mission will provide invaluable experience for India’s ambitious Gaganyaan programme, aiming to launch a crewed spacecraft in 2027. Furthermore, this mission will also bring the honour of sending astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to the ISS for the first time.
Led by Commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight, the mission will conduct over 60 scientific experiments. Joining Shubhanshu Shukla are Sławosz Uznański-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kápu from Hungary as mission specialists.

Mission Launch Today

The Axiom-4 mission faced several postponements due to factors including inclement weather, a leak in the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and technical issues with the Russian Zvezda module on the ISS. However, following a joint review by NASA, ISRO, and SpaceX, the mission is scheduled to launch on 25 June 2025 at 12:01 PM (IST).

News / National News / ISRO to Conduct Seven Key Experiments on Axiom-4 Mission

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

in 3 hours

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

in 3 hours

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

in 3 hours

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

Bharat

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

Bharat

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

in 4 hours

Indian Railways to Hike Train Fares from July 1st

National News

Indian Railways to Hike Train Fares from July 1st

14 hours ago

New Rules Impacting Train Tickets, Banking, Credit Cards from July 1st

National News

New Rules Impacting Train Tickets, Banking, Credit Cards from July 1st

15 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Tourism Hub, Attracting 1.67 Lakh Foreign Tourists

National News

Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Tourism Hub, Attracting 1.67 Lakh Foreign Tourists

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.