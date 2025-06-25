ISRO to Conduct Seven Key Experiments on Axiom-4 Mission

Seven Experiments of the Axiom-4 Mission Effect of Space on Crop Seeds: This experiment will expose six types of crop seeds to microgravity conditions in space. Post-mission, these seeds will be cultivated on Earth across multiple generations to study genetic changes, microbial load, and nutritional value. This is crucial for future space farming. This experiment will expose six types of crop seeds to microgravity conditions in space. Post-mission, these seeds will be cultivated on Earth across multiple generations to study genetic changes, microbial load, and nutritional value. This is crucial for future space farming.

Study of Cyanobacteria: This experiment will analyse the growth rate, cellular responses, and biochemical activities of two types of cyanobacteria (water-based bacteria that photosynthesise) in microgravity. These bacteria could be useful in spacecraft environmental control systems.

Muscle Regeneration: This experiment will study the human muscle regeneration process in microgravity, aiding in understanding human health for long-duration space travel. Sprout and Edible Microalgae Growth: This experiment will study the growth of sprouts and edible microalgae, which could be a sustainable food production solution in space.

Viability of Aquatic Microorganisms: The viability and behaviour of small aquatic organisms in microgravity will be analysed, crucial for studying ecosystems in space. Human Interaction with Electronic Displays: This experiment will study human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity, helping improve technological interfaces in future space missions.

Food and Nutritional Experiments: Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct food and nutrition-related experiments developed in collaboration with ISRO and India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT). These experiments are vital for developing sustainable life support systems in space.

Mission Significance The Axiom-4 mission marks a historic step for India, as it's the first time an ISRO astronaut will reside on the ISS. This mission will provide invaluable experience for India's ambitious Gaganyaan programme, aiming to launch a crewed spacecraft in 2027. Furthermore, this mission will also bring the honour of sending astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to the ISS for the first time.

Led by Commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight, the mission will conduct over 60 scientific experiments. Joining Shubhanshu Shukla are Sławosz Uznański-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kápu from Hungary as mission specialists.