ISRO to create Venus’ topographic map for the first time, know why it’s necessary and what benefits it will bring

These missions focused on studying Venus’ atmospheric circulation, climate, and surface features. However, they were limited to the southern polar region or some narrow areas near the equator. Therefore, a comprehensive topographic map of Venus could not be created, taking into account factors like winds, waves, and chemical abundance. ISRO has planned to send 19 payloads to Venus, which will provide uniform coverage of the planet and create a unique dataset for future missions. Out of these 19 payloads, 16 will be entirely indigenous, one will be developed in collaboration with Sweden, one with Germany, and one from Russia.

