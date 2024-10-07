scriptISRO to create Venus’ topographic map for the first time, know why it’s necessary and what benefits it will bring | Latest News | Patrika News
ISRO to create Venus’ topographic map for the first time, know why it’s necessary and what benefits it will bring

ISRO has planned to send 19 payloads to Venus, out of which 16 will be entirely indigenous. In this regard, Patrika’s reporter Rajeev Mishra has a detailed report…

BangaloreOct 07, 2024 / 02:35 pm

Patrika Desk

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is preparing to send a mission to Venus, which will analyze the planet’s atmosphere, surface, and subsurface using 19 special payloads. This mission will also create a topographic map of Venus, which will be a milestone for future missions. ISRO has stated that the American space agency NASA and the former Soviet Union had sent initial missions to Venus in the 1960s and 1970s, which provided preliminary information about the planet’s atmospheric structure, surface features, and magnetic environment. Later, the Pioneer Venus and Vega missions sent in the 1970s and 1980s expanded our understanding of Venus’ atmosphere.
These missions focused on studying Venus’ atmospheric circulation, climate, and surface features. However, they were limited to the southern polar region or some narrow areas near the equator. Therefore, a comprehensive topographic map of Venus could not be created, taking into account factors like winds, waves, and chemical abundance. ISRO has planned to send 19 payloads to Venus, which will provide uniform coverage of the planet and create a unique dataset for future missions. Out of these 19 payloads, 16 will be entirely indigenous, one will be developed in collaboration with Sweden, one with Germany, and one from Russia.

ISRO’s Venus Mission to Send 19 Payloads

Venus Express and Akatsuki missions studied Venus’ atmospheric dynamics, climate, and surface features. ISRO’s Venus mission will create a topographic map of the planet, which was not possible earlier due to limitations in the previous missions. This mission will provide a comprehensive understanding of Venus.

Details of Temperature and Brightness Will Be Obtained

The VSAR (Venus Synthetic Aperture Radar) payload will detect active volcanoes or volcanic hotspots on Venus. It will also map Venus’ craters and the ejecta produced by them. In radiometer mode, it will provide information about Venus’ brightness and temperature. The VSEAM (Venus Surface Emissivity and Atmospheric Mapper) payload will identify active volcanic hotspots using thermal imaging and atmospheric studies. It will also map Venus’ clouds and aerosols.

