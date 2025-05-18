ISRO's EOS-09 Mission Fails in Third Stage

Technical Snag in the Third Stage ISRO chief Dr. V. Narayanan informed that while the first and second stages of the PSLV performed nominally, a technical anomaly occurred in the third stage, preventing mission completion. He stated, “We are analysing the problem and will revert soon.” ISRO also confirmed on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that the mission did not reach its intended objective due to technical reasons.

EOS-09: A Surveillance Satellite EOS-09 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite utilising C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology. This satellite is capable of capturing high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface in all weather conditions, day and night. Its intended applications included agriculture, forest management, disaster monitoring, and defence.

“Mission could not be accomplished”: ISRO chief Narayanan on EOS-09 satellite launch

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Mu7dlnGF4P#ISRO #SatelliteLaunch #PSLV #EOS9 pic.twitter.com/JFRlYZJIZH — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 18, 2025 PSLV-C61: The 101st Mission PSLV-C61 marked ISRO’s 101st launch attempt. This was the 63rd flight of the PSLV rocket overall and the 27th flight of its XL version. The rocket boasts a remarkable success rate, and ISRO’s PSLV is considered one of the world’s most reliable launch vehicles. PSLV-C61 marked ISRO’s 101st launch attempt. This was the 63rd flight of the PSLV rocket overall and the 27th flight of its XL version. The rocket boasts a remarkable success rate, and ISRO’s PSLV is considered one of the world’s most reliable launch vehicles.

EOS-09 was designed as a long-duration mission. It included long-life fuel to allow for a controlled de-orbiting at the end of its mission, mitigating space debris.