Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

For the past three months, runway maintenance at Jaipur Airport limited operations between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM to only two flights. This resulted in limited options for passengers. However, with the revised NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) effective 1 July, the number of flights and their timings will improve considerably.

Revised NOTAM Schedule The new NOTAM schedule, effective 1 July, is as follows: The airport will be closed for flights from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Flights will operate normally from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Flights will also operate normally from 4:30 PM until late at night.

These changes will increase the total number of flights at the airport to 59, including 46 domestic and 8 international flights. Increased Flights to Major Cities The number of flights to several cities will increase, as follows:

Mumbai: From 7 to 9 daily flights.

Delhi and Bengaluru: 5 daily flights each.

Hyderabad: 4 daily flights.

Kolkata: From 3 to 4 daily flights.

Pune: From 2 to 3 daily flights.

Ahmedabad and Chandigarh: 3 daily flights each.

Indore: 2 daily flights.

One daily flight each to Dehradun, Lucknow, Udaipur, Goa, Kullu, Ghaziabad, Belgaum, Bikaner, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chennai and Surat. Five New Flights Starting from July 1st The five new flight routes commencing on July 1st are: