Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

For the past three months, runway maintenance at Jaipur Airport limited operations between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM to only two flights. This resulted in limited options for passengers. However, with the revised NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) effective 1 July, the number of flights and their timings will improve considerably.
Revised NOTAM Schedule
The new NOTAM schedule, effective 1 July, is as follows:
- The airport will be closed for flights from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
- Flights will operate normally from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM.
- Flights will also operate normally from 4:30 PM until late at night.
- These changes will increase the total number of flights at the airport to 59, including 46 domestic and 8 international flights.
Increased Flights to Major Cities
The number of flights to several cities will increase, as follows:
- Mumbai: From 7 to 9 daily flights.
- Delhi and Bengaluru: 5 daily flights each.
- Hyderabad: 4 daily flights.
- Kolkata: From 3 to 4 daily flights.
- Pune: From 2 to 3 daily flights.
- Ahmedabad and Chandigarh: 3 daily flights each.
- Indore: 2 daily flights.
- One daily flight each to Dehradun, Lucknow, Udaipur, Goa, Kullu, Ghaziabad, Belgaum, Bikaner, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chennai and Surat.
Five New Flights Starting from July 1st
The five new flight routes commencing on July 1st are:
- Indigo Airlines: Jaipur to Mumbai at 12:55 PM (Flight 6E-2719)
- Air India: Jaipur to Mumbai at 1:35 PM (Flight AI-612)
- Air India Express: Jaipur to Kolkata at 9:50 AM (Flight IX-1956)
- Air India Express: Jaipur to Pune at 12:35 PM (Flight IX-2712)
- Indigo Airlines: Jaipur to Surat at 2:25 PM (Flight 6E-715)
Significant Improvement in Connectivity
Airport officials state that these new flights will significantly improve Jaipur’s connectivity to major Indian cities, boosting tourism, trade, and industrial activities. Passengers will benefit from increased flight options and more convenient schedules.