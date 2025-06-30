scriptJaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

Jaipur Airport will see improvements starting July 1st, 2025, with a revised flight timetable and the addition of five new flight routes. The airport previously operated a limited number of flights due to runway maintenance.

Jun 30, 2025 / 01:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur Airport New Flight

Jaipur Airport New Flight (Patrika File Photo)

There is a good news for the passengers travelling through Jaipur International Airport. From 1 July 2025, the airport will see a revised flight timetable and the introduction of five new flight routes to major Indian cities. This expansion will significantly enhance Jaipur’s air connectivity, offering passengers more choices and convenient timings.
For the past three months, runway maintenance at Jaipur Airport limited operations between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM to only two flights. This resulted in limited options for passengers. However, with the revised NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) effective 1 July, the number of flights and their timings will improve considerably.

Revised NOTAM Schedule

The new NOTAM schedule, effective 1 July, is as follows:

  • The airport will be closed for flights from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
  • Flights will operate normally from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM.
  • Flights will also operate normally from 4:30 PM until late at night.
  • These changes will increase the total number of flights at the airport to 59, including 46 domestic and 8 international flights.

Increased Flights to Major Cities

The number of flights to several cities will increase, as follows:
  • Mumbai: From 7 to 9 daily flights.
  • Delhi and Bengaluru: 5 daily flights each.
  • Hyderabad: 4 daily flights.
  • Kolkata: From 3 to 4 daily flights.
  • Pune: From 2 to 3 daily flights.
  • Ahmedabad and Chandigarh: 3 daily flights each.
  • Indore: 2 daily flights.
  • One daily flight each to Dehradun, Lucknow, Udaipur, Goa, Kullu, Ghaziabad, Belgaum, Bikaner, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chennai and Surat.

Five New Flights Starting from July 1st

The five new flight routes commencing on July 1st are:
  • Indigo Airlines: Jaipur to Mumbai at 12:55 PM (Flight 6E-2719)
  • Air India: Jaipur to Mumbai at 1:35 PM (Flight AI-612)
  • Air India Express: Jaipur to Kolkata at 9:50 AM (Flight IX-1956)
  • Air India Express: Jaipur to Pune at 12:35 PM (Flight IX-2712)
  • Indigo Airlines: Jaipur to Surat at 2:25 PM (Flight 6E-715)

Significant Improvement in Connectivity

Airport officials state that these new flights will significantly improve Jaipur’s connectivity to major Indian cities, boosting tourism, trade, and industrial activities. Passengers will benefit from increased flight options and more convenient schedules.

News / National News / Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

National News

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

in 3 hours

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

National News

Kerala live-in couple allegedly kill two newborns; man brings remains to police station

in 5 hours

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

National News

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

in 12 minutes

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

World

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

in 9 minutes

Latest National News

Himachal & Bihar Hit by Heavy Rains: Eight Dead, Shimla Building Collapses

National News

Himachal & Bihar Hit by Heavy Rains: Eight Dead, Shimla Building Collapses

in 5 hours

Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

National News

Jaipur Airport Expands Domestic Reach with Five New Routes Starting July 1st

in 4 hours

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

National News

Hyderabad Chemical Tanker Blast Kills 10, Injures Many

in 3 hours

Indian Railways Introduces Onboard Shopping on 125 Trains

National News

Indian Railways Introduces Onboard Shopping on 125 Trains

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.