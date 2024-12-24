Jaipur Fire Tragedy: Shera Saves 22 Lives, Shares Chilling Details of the Incident

Many risked their lives to pull people from burning vehicles. Among these real-life heroes is Sheru Garhwal, whose eyewitness account of the incident has left many stunned. Shera Garhwal, a resident of Garhwalon ki Dhani, recounted that he was on his morning walk along Ajmer Road when the explosion occurred. He was only a short distance from the scene. Upon arriving, he described the scene as terrifying, with people running in all directions, engulfed in flames. He recounted how a burning young man ran towards him; he immediately extinguished the flames, wrapped him in a blanket, and helped him sit down.

He further explained that he then saw three people trapped in a car, whom he helped rescue. After leaving them a short distance away, he rushed towards a bus where he found a woman and two children. He moved them away from the immediate danger, placing them in a ditch and covering them to protect them from the flames.

Undeterred Despite Burning Eyes and Breathing Difficulties Shera explained that a massive blast soon rocked the gas tanker. He experienced burning eyes and difficulty breathing. Despite rescuing seven or eight people, all of whom were seriously injured, he persevered. When vehicles failed to arrive, he arranged transport from his home. With the help of others, he transported six injured individuals to the nearest hospital in his own vehicle. However, the injured suffered greatly during the journey. Shera explained that a massive blast soon rocked the gas tanker. He experienced burning eyes and difficulty breathing. Despite rescuing seven or eight people, all of whom were seriously injured, he persevered. When vehicles failed to arrive, he arranged transport from his home. With the help of others, he transported six injured individuals to the nearest hospital in his own vehicle. However, the injured suffered greatly during the journey.

22 People Taken to Hospital Sheru Garhwal stated that after dropping off the initial group at the hospital, he returned to the scene. More people were transported to the hospital in a second vehicle. He made a third trip, finding a man running and screaming, whom he also took to the hospital. Due to the man’s critical condition, he was transferred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital via ambulance. His brother and colleagues assisted him throughout. They transported approximately 22 people from the scene to the hospital.