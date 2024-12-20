scriptJaipur Fire Tragedy: ‘Truck Driver’s Remains Brought to Hospital in a Bundle’ – Death Toll Reaches 9 | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur Fire Tragedy: 'Truck Driver's Remains Brought to Hospital in a Bundle' – Death Toll Reaches 9

Jaipur Fire Incident: A devastating fire incident in Jaipur’s Bhankrota area on Friday morning has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Dec 20, 2024

Patrika Desk


A horrific fire incident in Jaipur’s Bhankrota on Friday morning has sent shockwaves across the nation. The images emerging from the scene and the SMS Hospital mortuary are deeply disturbing, offering a glimpse into the scale of the tragedy. The remains of the driver were so severely damaged that they could only be collected and placed in a small bundle, transported in an ambulance, and subsequently taken to the SMS Hospital mortuary.
The most harrowing sight was the remains of the truck driver whose vehicle collided with the tanker, igniting the devastating blaze. The driver’s remains were so fragmented that they were contained within a sheet and transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Bhankrota fire, according to reports, occurred around 5:45 am. Approximately 40 vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, and pickup trucks, were completely destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters and numerous fire engines eventually brought the fire under control.


CCTV Footage Reveals the Cause

CCTV footage from the scene shows an LPG tanker, travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur, attempting a U-turn in front of DPS school in Bhankrota. A truck approaching from the Jaipur side collided with the tanker’s nozzle, releasing approximately 18 tonnes of gas into the air, creating a 200-metre gas chamber. A fire and cloud of smoke immediately followed, culminating in a powerful explosion that spread the fire to nearby vehicles.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 5:44 am in front of Delhi Public School, transformed the area into a raging inferno. Over 40 vehicles were engulfed in flames. The intensity of the blast prevented many from escaping. A sleeper bus travelling behind the tanker and a nearby pipe factory were also destroyed.


Six Patients Remain on Ventilators

Dr. Sushil Bhatti, Superintendent of SMS Hospital, reported that after an initial influx of two or three patients, a large number arrived suddenly. Four had already succumbed to their injuries. Currently, 42 patients have been admitted, with a total of 9 deaths. 10 to 12 patients have sustained over 60% burns, and six remain on ventilators.
Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed 9 deaths, one of which occurred at Jaypuriya Hospital. He stated that 43 individuals were brought to the hospital, 15 with over 50% burns. 28 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

CM Announces Compensation

Following Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced compensation for the victims. The government will provide ₹500,000 to the families of the deceased and ₹100,000 to the injured. Authorities have been instructed to ensure prompt and adequate medical treatment for the injured.
 

