Jaipur Fire Tragedy: ‘Truck Driver’s Remains Brought to Hospital in a Bundle’ – Death Toll Reaches 9

The most harrowing sight was the remains of the truck driver whose vehicle collided with the tanker, igniting the devastating blaze. The driver’s remains were so fragmented that they were contained within a sheet and transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Bhankrota fire, according to reports, occurred around 5:45 am. Approximately 40 vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, and pickup trucks, were completely destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters and numerous fire engines eventually brought the fire under control.

CCTV Footage Reveals the Cause CCTV footage from the scene shows an LPG tanker, travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur, attempting a U-turn in front of DPS school in Bhankrota. A truck approaching from the Jaipur side collided with the tanker's nozzle, releasing approximately 18 tonnes of gas into the air, creating a 200-metre gas chamber. A fire and cloud of smoke immediately followed, culminating in a powerful explosion that spread the fire to nearby vehicles.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 5:44 am in front of Delhi Public School, transformed the area into a raging inferno. Over 40 vehicles were engulfed in flames. The intensity of the blast prevented many from escaping. A sleeper bus travelling behind the tanker and a nearby pipe factory were also destroyed.

Six Patients Remain on Ventilators Dr. Sushil Bhatti, Superintendent of SMS Hospital, reported that after an initial influx of two or three patients, a large number arrived suddenly. Four had already succumbed to their injuries. Currently, 42 patients have been admitted, with a total of 9 deaths. 10 to 12 patients have sustained over 60% burns, and six remain on ventilators.

Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed 9 deaths, one of which occurred at Jaypuriya Hospital. He stated that 43 individuals were brought to the hospital, 15 with over 50% burns. 28 patients are currently undergoing treatment.