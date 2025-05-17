scriptJaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

Jaipur Hit and Run Case: Four young men were struck by a speeding car performing dangerous stunts.

JaipurMay 17, 2025 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Dangerous Stunts in Jaipur

Dangerous Stunts in Jaipur

Jaipur: Another hit-and-run case has been reported in the capital city of Jaipur. Four young men were hit by a speeding car whose occupants were performing dangerous stunts. Fortunately, the pedestrians only sustained minor injuries. Even after the accident, the car’s occupants continued their stunts and sped away from the scene. A video of the incident is circulating on social media.
One of the occupants in the car filmed a live video of the entire incident and subsequently uploaded it to social media. Following the video’s viral spread, the police sprang into action and are working to identify the young men based on the car’s number plate.
According to the police, the video depicts an incident that occurred on Thursday night in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur and was uploaded to social media the following day. The car’s occupants collided with four people. However, no complaint has yet been filed by the victims. The police are currently searching for the young men who performed the stunts.
 

Video Goes Viral

The viral video shows the car’s occupants causing a disturbance on the road at night. The driver is seen performing dangerous stunts. While performing a stunt, the car suddenly lost control. People standing by the roadside started running in different directions. However, four young men were hit by the car and sustained minor injuries. Instead of helping the injured, the car’s occupants used abusive language and fled the scene.

Police Investigate After Viral Video

ACP Sanganeer, Vinod Kumar Sharma, stated that the police are identifying the young men based on the viral video. A team from the Ramnagaria police station is working on this. Although no complaint has been received regarding the incident, the police are investigating the matter.

News / National News / Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

20 minutes ago

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

Jaipur

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

15 minutes ago

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Bhopal

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

5 minutes ago

Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

in 39 minutes

Latest National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

20 minutes ago

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

National News

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

20 hours ago

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

National News

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

2 days ago

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

National News

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.