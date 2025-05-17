Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

One of the occupants in the car filmed a live video of the entire incident and subsequently uploaded it to social media. Following the video’s viral spread, the police sprang into action and are working to identify the young men based on the car’s number plate.

According to the police, the video depicts an incident that occurred on Thursday night in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur and was uploaded to social media the following day. The car’s occupants collided with four people. However, no complaint has yet been filed by the victims. The police are currently searching for the young men who performed the stunts.

Video Goes Viral The viral video shows the car's occupants causing a disturbance on the road at night. The driver is seen performing dangerous stunts. While performing a stunt, the car suddenly lost control. People standing by the roadside started running in different directions. However, four young men were hit by the car and sustained minor injuries. Instead of helping the injured, the car's occupants used abusive language and fled the scene.