Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

Jaipur: Another hit-and-run case has been reported in the capital city of Jaipur. Four young men were hit by a speeding car whose occupants were performing dangerous stunts. Fortunately, the pedestrians only sustained minor injuries. Even after the accident, the car’s occupants continued their stunts and sped away from the scene. A video of the incident is circulating on social media.
One of the occupants in the car filmed a live video of the entire incident and subsequently uploaded it to social media. Following the video’s viral spread, the police sprang into action and are working to identify the young men based on the car’s number plate.
According to the police, the video depicts an incident that occurred on Thursday night in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur and was uploaded to social media the following day. The car’s occupants collided with four people. However, no complaint has yet been filed by the victims. The police are currently searching for the young men who performed the stunts.
Video Goes Viral
The viral video shows the car’s occupants causing a disturbance on the road at night. The driver is seen performing dangerous stunts. While performing a stunt, the car suddenly lost control. People standing by the roadside started running in different directions. However, four young men were hit by the car and sustained minor injuries. Instead of helping the injured, the car’s occupants used abusive language and fled the scene.
Police Investigate After Viral Video
ACP Sanganeer, Vinod Kumar Sharma, stated that the police are identifying the young men based on the viral video. A team from the Ramnagaria police station is working on this. Although no complaint has been received regarding the incident, the police are investigating the matter.