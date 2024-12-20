scriptJaipur Gas Tanker Blast: 5 Burnt Alive, Over 60 Vehicles Destroyed | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur Gas Tanker Blast: 5 Burnt Alive, Over 60 Vehicles Destroyed

LPG tanker fire: The intense sound of the explosion was heard up to 10 kilometres away, causing panic among residents.

Dec 20, 2024

LPG Tanker Blast near Ajmer Road, Jaipur: A massive explosion rocked the Ajmer highway near Bhankrota in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at approximately 5:00 AM this morning. A chemical tanker exploded, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives who were burnt alive. More than 60 people sustained burn injuries, and over 40 vehicles were engulfed in the ensuing fire. The incident created widespread panic and chaos in the area.
The force of the blast was reportedly felt up to 10 kilometres away, causing significant alarm among residents.

Sources report that the fire was so intense that it engulfed vehicles within a 300-meter radius, reducing them to ashes. Eyewitnesses described seeing massive flames from a distance. Several vehicle drivers are reported to have suffered burns, some critically.
Senior police and fire department officials arrived at the scene immediately and initiated firefighting efforts. Multiple fire engines worked to control the blaze. Authorities reported that the LPG pipeline running beneath the highway was immediately shut down to prevent the fire from spreading further.
Locals suspect a technical malfunction in the tanker as the cause of the accident. However, the exact cause will be determined after an investigation. Police have cordoned off the area and traffic on the highway has been halted. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

