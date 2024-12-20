Jaipur Gas Tanker Blast: 5 Burnt Alive, Over 60 Vehicles Destroyed

The force of the blast was reportedly felt up to 10 kilometres away, causing significant alarm among residents. Sources report that the fire was so intense that it engulfed vehicles within a 300-meter radius, reducing them to ashes. Eyewitnesses described seeing massive flames from a distance. Several vehicle drivers are reported to have suffered burns, some critically.

Senior police and fire department officials arrived at the scene immediately and initiated firefighting efforts. Multiple fire engines worked to control the blaze. Authorities reported that the LPG pipeline running beneath the highway was immediately shut down to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Locals suspect a technical malfunction in the tanker as the cause of the accident. However, the exact cause will be determined after an investigation. Police have cordoned off the area and traffic on the highway has been halted. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.