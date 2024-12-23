Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

Identifying Society’s Real Heroes DCP Amit Kumar stated that several individuals, disregarding their own safety, helped the injured after the gas tanker caught fire. Some attempted to extinguish the flames, while others rescued the injured from vehicles and transported them to hospitals. Many risked their lives to pull people from the burning vehicles.

However, many of these ‘real heroes’ remain unidentified. The police have formed a team to identify these societal heroes. They plan to honour them using CCTV footage, videos from the scene, social media posts, and footage from hospital cameras. The police aim to compile a list of these heroes and honour them within five days.

Ravi Meena, a resident of Bindayaka, said, “Our home is about 10 kilometres from here, but we rushed to the scene upon hearing the explosion. It was a deeply saddening event.” Champalal, who lives 5 kilometres from the accident site, added, “I have never witnessed such an accident before. I only hope nothing like this ever happens again.”

“Forget the bike, lives have been lost here” A young man sent his bike in the boot of a sleeper coach to Jaipur, but following the accident, the bike was reduced to ashes. The police stated that when the young man called to ask if his bike was safe, he was told, “Brother, everything here has been destroyed.”

Police officers at the scene suggested closing the DPS cut to alleviate accidents and traffic jams. Instead, they proposed creating a new temporary cut using vacant land belonging to NHAI near the cloverleaf, connecting to the ring road. This measure could help prevent future accidents. Large directional indicators are also needed to guide drivers to the new cut and ring road route.