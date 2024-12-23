scriptJaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response | Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike secure? Police gave this response | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

People are traveling from near and far to witness the site of the devastating accident that took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday.

JaipurDec 23, 2024 / 10:52 am

Patrika Desk

jaipur tanker blast
A horrific accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday has left a lasting impact on people’s minds. People are arriving from far and wide to visit the accident site. While some arrived to offer assistance after witnessing the horrifying scene, others were merely spectators, even taking selfies with the burning vehicles. Still others were seen collecting salvaged items from the charred remains.

Identifying Society’s Real Heroes

DCP Amit Kumar stated that several individuals, disregarding their own safety, helped the injured after the gas tanker caught fire. Some attempted to extinguish the flames, while others rescued the injured from vehicles and transported them to hospitals. Many risked their lives to pull people from the burning vehicles.
However, many of these ‘real heroes’ remain unidentified. The police have formed a team to identify these societal heroes. They plan to honour them using CCTV footage, videos from the scene, social media posts, and footage from hospital cameras. The police aim to compile a list of these heroes and honour them within five days.
Ravi Meena, a resident of Bindayaka, said, “Our home is about 10 kilometres from here, but we rushed to the scene upon hearing the explosion. It was a deeply saddening event.” Champalal, who lives 5 kilometres from the accident site, added, “I have never witnessed such an accident before. I only hope nothing like this ever happens again.”

“Forget the bike, lives have been lost here”

A young man sent his bike in the boot of a sleeper coach to Jaipur, but following the accident, the bike was reduced to ashes. The police stated that when the young man called to ask if his bike was safe, he was told, “Brother, everything here has been destroyed.”
Police officers at the scene suggested closing the DPS cut to alleviate accidents and traffic jams. Instead, they proposed creating a new temporary cut using vacant land belonging to NHAI near the cloverleaf, connecting to the ring road. This measure could help prevent future accidents. Large directional indicators are also needed to guide drivers to the new cut and ring road route.

News / National News / Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 4 hours

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

National News

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

in 2 hours

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

National News

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

in 2 hours

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

National News

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 4 hours

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

National News

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

in 3 hours

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

National News

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

in 2 hours

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

National News

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.