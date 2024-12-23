Jaipur Tanker Blast: Dr Jasmin escapes death by smashing window, suffers fractured leg
Jaipur Gas Blast: The hopes that dawned with the morning sun were snatched away in an instant by a horrific accident, forever altering the life of Dr Jasmeen Khan. The Bhankrota fire incident shook Dr Jasmeen’s life in a way she will never forget. Amidst the smoke and flames inside the bus, Dr Jasmeen saw death approach, but fate granted her another chance at life.
Amidst pain and fear, she took steps to save her life which she will probably never forget. Dr Jasmeen is currently admitted to Ward 3, South Wing, Sawai Man Singh Hospital. In the accident, both her palms and scalp were burnt, and she also suffered a fractured leg.
Dr Jasmeen told Patrika that she had been working as a Unani doctor at an Ayurvedic hospital in Vaishali Nagar for a year. Before that, she was employed on contract in Rajsamand. On the night of the accident, she had left Rajsamand for Jaipur on a sleeper bus. When the bus reached the Thikriya toll tax in the morning, she woke up. She checked the time on her mobile phone and then went back to sleep.
Walked 1 kilometre
After a short while, she woke up to find the bus filled with smoke and people screaming. Everyone was shouting to open the bus door. Seeing this, Dr Jasmeen broke the window and jumped out.
During this, her leg was fractured. Then, with the help of two other passengers, she somehow managed to escape and took refuge in a nearby field. After walking about a kilometre, she found a car driver who took her to a private hospital, where after initial treatment, she was sent to SMS Hospital.
No one came to enquire about her well-being
Injured Dr Jasmeen is admitted in Ward 3, South Wing of the Surgery Department, but her family says that no minister or leader has contacted her to enquire about her well-being.
Bus burnt before her eyes
Dr Jasmeen said that while jumping from the bus, her mobile phone, winter clothes and other belongings were left behind. She saw the bus burning fiercely before her eyes. After arriving at the SMS Hospital emergency room, she asked a staff member for a phone and then called her father.
