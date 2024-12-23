scriptJaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has spoken highly of those who helped in the aftermath of the tragic Jaipur tanker fire.

JaipurDec 23, 2024 / 03:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur Tanker Blast: The state government and Jaipur district administration are actively responding to the tanker blast in Bhankrota on Ajmer Road. Efforts are underway to provide all possible assistance to the injured and their families. BJP leader Vasundhara Raje commented on the Jaipur fire incident, stating that it is not a political issue.

A Tragic Incident

Regarding the Jaipur fire accident, Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Vasundhara Raje, stated, “This is a major accident. Firstly, I want to express my condolences to those who are no longer with us. This is a very tragic incident.”

Gratitude to Helpers

Regarding the injured admitted to the hospital, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said that attendants, doctors, and nurses were all helping the people. She expressed her desire to thank all those who had come forward as benefactors to assist. She added that this was a humanitarian issue, and everyone was trying to manage it. She also prayed to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Updates on the Bhankrota Tanker Blast

A tragic accident occurred on Friday morning near Bhankrota on Ajmer Road. A gas leak and subsequent fire, following a collision involving an LPG tanker taking a U-turn, shook Jaipur and the entire country. Thirteen people died in the accident, many of whom were burnt alive. Thirty-two people suffered severe burns, with several in critical condition. The injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

