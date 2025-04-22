scriptJD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur | Jaipur Traffic Disruptions Expected During JD Vance&#39;s Visit | Latest News | Patrika News
JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

JD Vance Jaipur Visit: Traffic in Jaipur will be disrupted for eight hours on Tuesday due to the arrival of US Senator JD Vance. Road closures will be in effect from 8:15 AM to 4:00 PM as needed.

JaipurApr 22, 2025 / 08:33 am

Patrika Desk

JD Vance Jaipur Visit:
JD Vance Jaipur Visit: Traffic will be disrupted for eight hours on Tuesday on several routes in Jaipur due to the arrival of US Vice President JD Vance. Police will restrict traffic on these routes from 8:15 AM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday as needed. Traffic police have issued instructions to examinees to use parallel routes to reach their examination centres. School children may also face difficulties during school dismissal times.

Affected Routes

Traffic will be diverted from 8:15 AM to 4:00 PM as needed on the following routes: Polo Circle on Bhawani Singh Road, Rambag Crossing, JLN Marg from OTS Crossing to Ramniwas Bagh, Chaura Rasta, Tripoliya Bazaar, Hawa Mahal Bazaar, from Subhash Chowk to Amer. Traffic from OTS Crossing to Kendriya Vidyalaya Number Three crossing will also be affected. Parallel routes such as Tonk Road, Jhalana Bypass, Jawahar Nagar Bypass, Janpath, Prithviraj Road, MI Road, Govind Marg, Moti Dungri Road, Kishanpole Bazaar, Ramganj Bazaar, Ghatgate Bazaar, and Delhi Road will be used for diversion.

Vehicle Restrictions

Light commercial vehicles, buses/minibuses, and slow-moving vehicles will be prohibited on the aforementioned routes during the VIP movement. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to move freely.

Parking Restrictions

On Tuesday, parking will be prohibited on JLN Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Prithviraj Road, Janpath, Bhawani Singh Road, Chaura Rasta, Tripoliya Bazaar, Hawa Mahal Bazaar, and from Subhash Chowk to Amer.

No-Traffic Zone

The area from OTS Crossing to KV-Three Crossing will be a no-traffic zone.

