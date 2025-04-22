JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

Affected Routes Traffic will be diverted from 8:15 AM to 4:00 PM as needed on the following routes: Polo Circle on Bhawani Singh Road, Rambag Crossing, JLN Marg from OTS Crossing to Ramniwas Bagh, Chaura Rasta, Tripoliya Bazaar, Hawa Mahal Bazaar, from Subhash Chowk to Amer. Traffic from OTS Crossing to Kendriya Vidyalaya Number Three crossing will also be affected. Parallel routes such as Tonk Road, Jhalana Bypass, Jawahar Nagar Bypass, Janpath, Prithviraj Road, MI Road, Govind Marg, Moti Dungri Road, Kishanpole Bazaar, Ramganj Bazaar, Ghatgate Bazaar, and Delhi Road will be used for diversion.

Vehicle Restrictions Light commercial vehicles, buses/minibuses, and slow-moving vehicles will be prohibited on the aforementioned routes during the VIP movement. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to move freely. Parking Restrictions On Tuesday, parking will be prohibited on JLN Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Prithviraj Road, Janpath, Bhawani Singh Road, Chaura Rasta, Tripoliya Bazaar, Hawa Mahal Bazaar, and from Subhash Chowk to Amer.