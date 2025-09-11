Jaipur's Gandhi Nagar and Khatipura Railway Stations to be Renamed: Ashwini Vaishnaw

At the Laghu Udyog Bharati event, the Railway Minister announced that the names of Jaipur's Gandhinagar and Khatipura railway stations would be changed. 'Jaipur' will be added to the station names; for example, Gandhinagar railway station will be renamed 'Jaipur Gandhinagar' and Khatipura will be 'Jaipur Khatipura'. This will make it easier for passengers to identify the stations and clarify that these stations are in Rajasthan, not Gujarat.