Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

How did the accident happen? The Pushpak Express was heading towards Mumbai. The incident occurred 40 km from Jalgaon. It is reported that a passenger pulled the chain after fearing a fire in a general compartment. This caused the train to stop, and several passengers jumped off. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Express on the adjacent track arrived, resulting in several passengers being hit.

Upon receiving information, railway officials and other staff arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. Minister in the Maharashtra government, Gulabrao Patil, stated that 11 people died and 4 were critically injured, while 7 others sustained minor injuries. There are fears that the death toll may rise. Passengers were standing outside their coaches at the time of the accident, suspecting a fire on the train.

#WATCH | Jalgaon, Maharashtra: Ambulances and Railway rescue vans reach the spot in Pachora of Jalgaon district. As per Nashik Divisional Commissioner, 11 people died and 5 others were injured as the passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express. pic.twitter.com/bNsO6lRT3g— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025 Senior officials on the spot Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam said, "11 people have died in the unfortunate accident involving passengers of the Pushpak Express. The District Magistrate, District Superintendent, and all senior officials have reached the spot. Eight 108 ambulances of the Maharashtra government have been sent there. The railway rescue van has also reached there. Full assistance is being provided by the administration… People can contact the helpline number of the District Magistrate's office there…"

#WATCH | Jalgaon, Maharashtra: 11 people died and 5 others were injured as the passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express in Pachora of Jalgaon district. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/RZHFhsUZpz — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025 Amit Shah speaks to CM Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the Jalgaon train accident. He said, "The Jalgaon rail accident is extremely sad. I spoke to CM Fadnavis in this regard and got information about the accident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate death of some passengers after being hit by another train near Jalgaon. My condolences to those who lost their lives. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.”