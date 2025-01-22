scriptJalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced | Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

Pushpak Express Accident: At least 11 people have been reported killed and 11 injured in a major train accident in Maharashtra.

MumbaiJan 22, 2025 / 10:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Pushpak Express rail accident
A horrific rail accident occurred on Wednesday evening in Pachora, Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. At least 11 passengers lost their lives due to a rumour of a fire on the train. Officials stated that the deceased passengers were from the Pushpak Express. Eleven passengers of the Pushpak Express died and 11 were injured, four critically, after being hit by the Karnataka Express. Following this tragic incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of five lakh rupees to the families of the deceased.

How did the accident happen?

The Pushpak Express was heading towards Mumbai. The incident occurred 40 km from Jalgaon. It is reported that a passenger pulled the chain after fearing a fire in a general compartment. This caused the train to stop, and several passengers jumped off. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Express on the adjacent track arrived, resulting in several passengers being hit.
Upon receiving information, railway officials and other staff arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. Minister in the Maharashtra government, Gulabrao Patil, stated that 11 people died and 4 were critically injured, while 7 others sustained minor injuries. There are fears that the death toll may rise. Passengers were standing outside their coaches at the time of the accident, suspecting a fire on the train.

Senior officials on the spot

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam said, “11 people have died in the unfortunate accident involving passengers of the Pushpak Express. The District Magistrate, District Superintendent, and all senior officials have reached the spot. Eight 108 ambulances of the Maharashtra government have been sent there. The railway rescue van has also reached there. Full assistance is being provided by the administration… People can contact the helpline number of the District Magistrate’s office there…”
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

Amit Shah speaks to CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the Jalgaon train accident. He said, “The Jalgaon rail accident is extremely sad. I spoke to CM Fadnavis in this regard and got information about the accident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate death of some passengers after being hit by another train near Jalgaon. My condolences to those who lost their lives. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.”

Helpline number released

