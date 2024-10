Restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir: Government May Bring Proposal in Winter Session

Jammu Kashmir: The central government is preparing to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, a proposal may be introduced in the winter session of Parliament to be held in the last week of November.

New Delhi•Oct 28, 2024 / 09:37 am• Patrika Desk

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omer abdullah met PM Narendra modi

Jammu Kashmir: The central government is preparing to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, a proposal may be introduced in the winter session of Parliament to be held in the last week of November. Ladakh will remain a union territory. It is worth mentioning that the newly appointed Chief Minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, has been demanding the restoration of statehood since his election victory. CM Omar met Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 24, during which he demanded the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Restoration of statehood in J&K will require amendments to the Reorganisation Act introduced in 2019. For this, a law will have to be passed by Parliament, and changes will be made under Article 3 and 4 of the Constitution. After approval from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the proposal will be sent to the President for approval. After approval, a notification will be issued, and Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of a full state.