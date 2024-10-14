Jammu and Kashmir President Rule: After 6 years, President’s rule ends in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM on October 16

scriptJammu and Kashmir President Rule: After 6 years, President’s rule ends in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM on October 16 | Latest News | Patrika News
The path for the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Omar Abdullah has been cleared after the President’s rule ended. The President’s rule had been in place in the state for the past 6 years.

Oct 14, 2024

The President’s rule has been lifted in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the Union Territory. The central government has issued a gazette notification to this effect. The notification, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, states that under Articles 239 and 239A of the Indian Constitution, and Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the President’s rule imposed on October 31, 2019, has been revoked. Immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister, the President’s rule will be lifted from Kashmir.
The National Conference-Congress coalition has won the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election and is set to form the government. Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference, will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

31 October 2019: President’s Rule Imposed

After the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was formally divided into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the President’s rule was imposed on October 31, 2019.

Reorganisation Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, was passed by Parliament on August 5, 2019. Under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special state status, which was revoked on October 31, 2019.
The BJP had withdrawn its support from the PDP-led government, following which the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned on June 19, 2018. The President’s rule was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019.

