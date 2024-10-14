Jammu and Kashmir President Rule: After 6 years, President’s rule ends in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM on October 16

The National Conference-Congress coalition has won the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election and is set to form the government. Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference, will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

31 October 2019: President’s Rule Imposed After the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was formally divided into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the President’s rule was imposed on October 31, 2019.

Reorganisation Act The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, was passed by Parliament on August 5, 2019. Under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special state status, which was revoked on October 31, 2019.

The BJP had withdrawn its support from the PDP-led government, following which the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned on June 19, 2018. The President’s rule was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019.