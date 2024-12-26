Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 3.04 Crore for CM’s New Vehicle Fleet

Approval Received from Transport Department According to the Transport Department, ₹3.04 crore has been sanctioned for the purchase of eight Toyota Fortuner SUVs for the Chief Minister’s official use. Four of these will be based in Delhi, and two each in Jammu and Srinagar. The government order states that the funds should be used only to purchase the SUVs. Existing staff will manage the vehicles; no new posts for drivers will be created.

Letter to Speaker Regarding Delayed Salaries Jammu and Kashmir’s legislators are awaiting their first salaries. They have written to the Speaker regarding this matter.