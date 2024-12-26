scriptJammu and Kashmir: Rs 3.04 Crore for CM’s New Vehicle Fleet | Jammu Cash ₹3.04 Crore for CM's New Vehicle Fleet | Latest News | Patrika News
Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 3.04 Crore for CM’s New Vehicle Fleet

The government order states that the funds should be used only to purchase the SUVs. Existing staff will manage the vehicles; no new posts for drivers will be created.

JammuDec 26, 2024 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

Omar Abdullah

Jammu Kashmir: A fleet of vehicles is being arranged for Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (CM Omar Abdullah). Eight luxury SUVs will be purchased for his convenience during travel. Preparations for this purchase have begun at a time when, two months after the government’s formation, Jammu and Kashmir’s legislators have not received their salaries.

Approval Received from Transport Department

According to the Transport Department, ₹3.04 crore has been sanctioned for the purchase of eight Toyota Fortuner SUVs for the Chief Minister’s official use. Four of these will be based in Delhi, and two each in Jammu and Srinagar. The government order states that the funds should be used only to purchase the SUVs. Existing staff will manage the vehicles; no new posts for drivers will be created.

Letter to Speaker Regarding Delayed Salaries

Jammu and Kashmir’s legislators are awaiting their first salaries. They have written to the Speaker regarding this matter.

