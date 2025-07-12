Jammu and Kashmir: SUV Plunges 600 Feet, Five Dead, One Critically Injured

Five people died and one was critically injured when an SUV plunged 600 feet into a gorge in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred late Friday night near Senapati, Ukhrul Pogal Paristan area, reportedly due to the vehicle skidding, according to officials.
The deceased have been identified as Taukeer Ahmad (20), Mohammad Rafiq (40), Abdul Lateef (40), Ijaz Ahmad (20), and Shakil Ahmad (24). Yawar Ahmad (25) remains critically injured. Rescue teams found Taukeer Ahmad dead at the scene; the other five were taken to hospital.
While being transported to the hospital, Mohammad Rafiq, Abdul Lateef, and Ijaz Ahmad succumbed to their injuries. Shakil Ahmad passed away in a Srinagar hospital this morning. Yawar Ahmad, the sole survivor, remains in critical condition.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed their condolences. They assured all necessary assistance to the families of the five deceased and to Yawar Ahmad.
Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan announced ₹100,000 financial aid for each of the five families who lost loved ones in the accident. An additional ₹25,000 will be provided to the injured Yawar Ahmad. The Deputy Commissioner, in a post on his X account, stated that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected families.