Srinagar Police Station Blast: 9 Dead, 29 Injured in Massive Explosion at Nowgam

A horrific explosion occurred at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night. Nine people died in this accident, while 29 are still injured. Most of the injured are police personnel. The bodies are currently being identified, and the injured are undergoing treatment. All the injured from the police station blast are being treated at 92 Army Base and SKIMS Soura Hospital.
According to investigations, police officers had seized a large quantity of explosives in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module apprehended in Faridabad, Haryana. This explosion occurred around 11:22 PM while samples of these explosives were being taken. However, it is not yet clear whether the entire 360 kg of explosives seized from Faridabad was kept at this police station or if only a portion of it was brought here, which then exploded. This 360 kg of explosives was seized from the rented house of Dr. Mujammil Shakeel.
This blast incident was captured on CCTV cameras of a house located near the police station. These CCTV footages reveal the enormity of the explosions. The footage shows a strong tremor in the surrounding area after the blast. Windows in nearby houses also rattled violently. Another similar footage shows firefighters battling the flames spreading from the explosion, with heavy smoke billowing from the blast site.
The footage also showed heavy debris scattered on the ground and several vehicles burning. According to reports, the blast was so severe that body parts of the victims were found in houses approximately 300 metres away from the blast site. Even some residents living more than 15 kilometres away claimed to have felt the explosion.
