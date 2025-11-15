Srinagar Police Station Blast: 9 Dead, 29 Injured in Massive Explosion at Nowgam

According to investigations, police officers had seized a large quantity of explosives in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module apprehended in Faridabad, Haryana. This explosion occurred around 11:22 PM while samples of these explosives were being taken. However, it is not yet clear whether the entire 360 kg of explosives seized from Faridabad was kept at this police station or if only a portion of it was brought here, which then exploded. This 360 kg of explosives was seized from the rented house of Dr. Mujammil Shakeel.