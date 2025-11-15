Jammu Kashmir Blast: Not a Terror Plot, Just an Accident, Confirms J&K DGP

A horrific explosion occurred at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night. Nine people were killed and 29 are still injured in this accident, most of whom are police personnel. The bodies are currently being identified and the injured are undergoing treatment. Among those killed in the accident were an inspector, 3 forensic team members, 2 crime branch photographers, 2 revenue officers, and a tailor. This blast occurred around 11:22 PM while samples were being taken of the explosives seized by Nowgam Police in the 'white-collar' terror module case from Faridabad. A terrorist group named Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for this attack, but the Jammu and Kashmir Police have denied any terrorist angle in this case. DGP Nalin Prabhat said that this incident was an accident.