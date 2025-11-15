Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Jammu Kashmir Blast: Not a Terror Plot, Just an Accident, Confirms J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, addressing a press conference regarding the blast incident at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, clarified that it was merely an accident.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat (Photo – X video screenshot)

A horrific explosion occurred at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday night. Nine people were killed and 29 are still injured in this accident, most of whom are police personnel. The bodies are currently being identified and the injured are undergoing treatment. Among those killed in the accident were an inspector, 3 forensic team members, 2 crime branch photographers, 2 revenue officers, and a tailor. This blast occurred around 11:22 PM while samples were being taken of the explosives seized by Nowgam Police in the 'white-collar' terror module case from Faridabad. A terrorist group named Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for this attack, but the Jammu and Kashmir Police have denied any terrorist angle in this case. DGP Nalin Prabhat said that this incident was an accident.

DGP Nalin Prabhat called it an accident

DGP Nalin Prabhat said during a press conference, "This was an accident and the blast occurred during sampling." He informed that among the 9 people killed, there was one inspector, 3 forensic team members, 2 crime branch photographers, 2 revenue officers, and a tailor.

Explosion not possible in undisturbed explosives

From the beginning, this case was also being investigated from a terrorist angle. According to sources, explosives only detonate when triggered. A blast can only be caused by mixing a detonator and a fuse with explosives. However, only the confiscated ammonium nitrate was present at the police station. In such a situation, an explosion without tampering would have fuelled claims of a terrorist conspiracy. Following this, PAFF had also come forward to claim responsibility. However, it is now clear that this incident was merely an accident, and the investigation into the cause of this explosion is ongoing.

This police station had busted terror module

It is noteworthy that the white-collar terror module, during the investigation of which these explosives were seized, was also reported to be handled by Jaish. The Nowgam Police Station, where this explosion occurred, was also the one that busted this white-collar terror module. This police station had recovered Jaish posters in Srinagar, after which this entire terror group was exposed. This station was at the centre of this entire investigation. During the investigation, the team of station officials had recovered these explosives from Al Falah University in Faridabad, and this accident occurred while examining samples from it.

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 02:51 pm

English News / National News / Jammu Kashmir Blast: Not a Terror Plot, Just an Accident, Confirms J&K DGP

