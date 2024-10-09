scriptJammu Kashmir Election Results Show Rejection of Terrorism-Linked Parties | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jammu Kashmir Election Results Show Rejection of Terrorism-Linked Parties

Jammu Kashmir election results are announcing the eradication of terrorism and separatism in the state.

JammuOct 09, 2024 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results highlight the public’s rejection of the policies of terrorism and separatism in the state. Whether it’s Jamaat, PDP, or Awami Ittehad Party—parties accused of funding terrorism—the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown no leniency. This time, bail was also cancelled for candidates from Jamaat, PDP, and Awami Ittehad Party.

Sarjan Barkati

Sarjan Barkati got a mere 438 votes, he is responsible for provoking thousands of youth into terrorism and also paved the way for terrorist Burhan Wani and pushed youth into the fire of terrorism. On the other hand, Afzal Guru’s brother Ejaz Ahmad Guru got only 129 votes.

No Place for Separatism

PDP chief Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti’s victim card also failed this time. On the other hand, terrorism affected Shagun Parihar won from Kishtwar. In this election, Rashid Engineer, who was considered a turning point, could only win his brother’s seat from Langate. The bail was cancelled for the rest of the seats. The election results have made it clear that there is no place for terrorism and separatism in Jammu Kashmir.

No Vote on Caste, Only on Religion

In the Jammu Kashmir elections, voting has taken place based on religion, not caste. In Jammu, the votes were divided among Pahadi, Gujjar, Bakarwal, SC, ST, and Dogra communities, which is why the BJP dominated in Hindu-majority areas. On the other hand, NC won in Ramban, Banihal, Gulabgarh, Budhal, and D.H. Pora, while Congress won in Rajouri and Duroo.

PDP Defeated

The three seats PDP won, Pulwama, Tral, and Kupwara, are considered terrorist-affected areas. The Pulwama attack on CRPF is still remembered by all. Tral is known for terrorist Burhan Wani, and Kupwara is an old landing ground for Pakistani terrorists.

News / National News / Jammu Kashmir Election Results Show Rejection of Terrorism-Linked Parties

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Sugar Mills, Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

Special

Sugar Mills, Warehouse Corporation Launching A Scheme Like OPS for Employees

in 1 hour

Know the Success Story of SP Pooja Awana, cleared UPSC at 22

Education News

Know the Success Story of SP Pooja Awana, cleared UPSC at 22

in 1 hour

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Special

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

in 1 hour

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

Exam

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Jammu Kashmir Election Results Show Rejection of Terrorism-Linked Parties

National News

Jammu Kashmir Election Results Show Rejection of Terrorism-Linked Parties

in 4 hours

Jammu Kashmir Election Results 2024: Independent and Nominated MLAs to Play Kingmaker’s Role

National News

Jammu Kashmir Election Results 2024: Independent and Nominated MLAs to Play Kingmaker’s Role

1 day ago

Jammu Kashmir Exit Poll: These 5 nominated members will prove to be kingmakers! LG’s proposal sparks controversy, know the full equation

National News

Jammu Kashmir Exit Poll: These 5 nominated members will prove to be kingmakers! LG’s proposal sparks controversy, know the full equation

2 days ago

RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

National News

RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.