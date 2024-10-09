Jammu Kashmir Election Results Show Rejection of Terrorism-Linked Parties

Sarjan Barkati Sarjan Barkati got a mere 438 votes, he is responsible for provoking thousands of youth into terrorism and also paved the way for terrorist Burhan Wani and pushed youth into the fire of terrorism. On the other hand, Afzal Guru’s brother Ejaz Ahmad Guru got only 129 votes.

No Place for Separatism PDP chief Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti’s victim card also failed this time. On the other hand, terrorism affected Shagun Parihar won from Kishtwar. In this election, Rashid Engineer, who was considered a turning point, could only win his brother’s seat from Langate. The bail was cancelled for the rest of the seats. The election results have made it clear that there is no place for terrorism and separatism in Jammu Kashmir.

No Vote on Caste, Only on Religion In the Jammu Kashmir elections, voting has taken place based on religion, not caste. In Jammu, the votes were divided among Pahadi, Gujjar, Bakarwal, SC, ST, and Dogra communities, which is why the BJP dominated in Hindu-majority areas. On the other hand, NC won in Ramban, Banihal, Gulabgarh, Budhal, and D.H. Pora, while Congress won in Rajouri and Duroo.