Jammu-Kashmir Elections: Congress has released a list of 6 candidates, know who got the ticket from where?

The Congress has announced the names of its 6 candidates for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections. In fact, the party has released the list of these candidates for the second phase of the election.

Sep 26, 2024

The Congress has announced the names of its 6 candidates for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections. The party has released the list of these candidates for the second phase of the election. The Congress has fielded Mumtaz Khan from Riasi, Tariq Hamid Karra from Central Shalteng, Bhupendra Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Shabbir Ahmed Khan from Thannamandi, Iftikhar Ahmed from Rajouri and Mohammad Shahnawaz Chaudhary from Surankote.

Congress and NC Alliance

It is worth noting that an alliance has been formed between the Congress and the National Conference (NC) for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections. Under the alliance, the Congress will contest 32 seats and the National Conference will contest 51 seats. The CPI(M) and Panthers will get one seat each, and both parties will field their candidates on five seats.

Voting will be held in three phases

The Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the third phase on October 1. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on October 8.

