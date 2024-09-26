Jammu-Kashmir Elections: Congress has released a list of 6 candidates, know who got the ticket from where?

Congress and NC Alliance It is worth noting that an alliance has been formed between the Congress and the National Conference (NC) for the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections. Under the alliance, the Congress will contest 32 seats and the National Conference will contest 51 seats. The CPI(M) and Panthers will get one seat each, and both parties will field their candidates on five seats.

Voting will be held in three phases The Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the third phase on October 1. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on October 8.