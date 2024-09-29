Ground Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations

26 candidates are in the fray in Baramula. As you enter Baramula from Srinagar, the road divides into two parts. The right side road goes to Rafiabad, where apples are ripe and politics is not intense. The left side road goes to Uri, where the walnut orchards stretch for 50 kilometers. The political battle here is as intense as the walnut shell.

It will be interesting to see which party can crack the walnut of politics in these elections. Ten years ago, the situation was different. The road from Baramula to Uri is filled with political flags.

Those who used to fire guns are now in the electoral fray Aijaz Ahmed, a motorcycle mechanic in Baramula, says that the 2014 result was due to the dominance of local leaders. PDP has its stronghold in South Kashmir, but here, there is no stronghold. Khaleel, a cloth merchant, says that for the first time, elections are being held peacefully. Earlier, it was difficult to campaign, and there would be boycotts. Now, those who used to fire guns are themselves contesting elections, whether it’s Sarjan Barkati or Afzal Guru’s brother.