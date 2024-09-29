scriptGround Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Ground Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations

Jammu Kashmir Elections: A change is visible in Jammu and Kashmir. Whether it’s politics or terrorism, there’s a change in the air.

JammuSep 29, 2024 / 11:34 am

Patrika Desk

Jammu Kashmir Elections: A change is visible in Jammu and Kashmir. Whether it’s politics or terrorism, there’s a change in the air. Earlier, Baramula used to be a landing ground for terrorists coming from Pakistan, but now it has changed completely. The Jamaat, which used to fuel terrorism, is now contesting elections itself. The streets are filled with flags of political parties.
26 candidates are in the fray in Baramula. As you enter Baramula from Srinagar, the road divides into two parts. The right side road goes to Rafiabad, where apples are ripe and politics is not intense. The left side road goes to Uri, where the walnut orchards stretch for 50 kilometers. The political battle here is as intense as the walnut shell.
It will be interesting to see which party can crack the walnut of politics in these elections. Ten years ago, the situation was different. The road from Baramula to Uri is filled with political flags.

Those who used to fire guns are now in the electoral fray

Aijaz Ahmed, a motorcycle mechanic in Baramula, says that the 2014 result was due to the dominance of local leaders. PDP has its stronghold in South Kashmir, but here, there is no stronghold. Khaleel, a cloth merchant, says that for the first time, elections are being held peacefully. Earlier, it was difficult to campaign, and there would be boycotts. Now, those who used to fire guns are themselves contesting elections, whether it’s Sarjan Barkati or Afzal Guru’s brother.

Everyone’s fight is against National Conference

Baramula to Uri was once a stronghold of National Conference. In 2014, PDP did the math and the entire area turned green. Gulmarg, Patan, Rafiabad, and Baramula, all came under PDP’s control. National Conference could only manage to save one Uri seat. This time, the situation is different. PDP’s greenery has faded, and NC’s redness has spread.

News / National News / Ground Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Police Murder: In Delhi, a painful murder of a constable, dragged for several meters, and then…

National News

Delhi Police Murder: In Delhi, a painful murder of a constable, dragged for several meters, and then…

in 5 hours

Mobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason

National News

Mobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason

in 5 hours

Ground Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations

National News

Ground Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations

in 5 hours

Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Mobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason

National News

Mobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason

in 5 hours

Delhi Police Murder: In Delhi, a painful murder of a constable, dragged for several meters, and then…

National News

Delhi Police Murder: In Delhi, a painful murder of a constable, dragged for several meters, and then…

in 5 hours

Encounter: When does the police conduct an encounter? Know the Supreme Court’s guidelines

National News

Encounter: When does the police conduct an encounter? Know the Supreme Court’s guidelines

2 days ago

Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

National News

Big Allegation by Rajeev Chandrashekhar on MUDA Scam: Congress Government Wants to Hide the Truth

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.