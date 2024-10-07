scriptJammu Kashmir Exit Poll: These 5 nominated members will prove to be kingmakers! LG’s proposal sparks controversy, know the full equation | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jammu Kashmir Exit Poll: These 5 nominated members will prove to be kingmakers! LG’s proposal sparks controversy, know the full equation

Jammu Kashmir Exit Poll: Most exit polls in Jammu-Kashmir are hinting at a hung assembly, which could lead to political instability. In this situation, the 5 members nominated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha could play the role of kingmakers.

JammuOct 07, 2024 / 05:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Most exit polls in Jammu-Kashmir are hinting at a hung assembly, which could lead to political instability. In this situation, the 5 members nominated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha could play the role of kingmakers. This is why the proposal to nominate five members by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration has sparked controversy. The Congress and National Conference are openly opposing this proposal, as they believe it could affect the electoral process and democratic balance.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s proposal sparks controversy

The nomination of 5 members by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the Jammu-Kashmir assembly has sparked controversy. These members will be elected before the first meeting of the assembly and will have the right to vote in the confidence motion. According to sources, the nominated members will include one woman, one refugee from PoK, two Kashmiri migrants, and one other member. Five to six names have been sent for each category. The Congress and National Conference have openly opposed this proposal, as it is being seen as an attempt to create a kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly.

These 5 nominated members will be the real kingmakers in Jammu-Kashmir!

The results of the Jammu-Kashmir assembly elections, the first since the abolition of Article 370, will be declared on October 8. In the meantime, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration has proposed to nominate five members, which has sparked controversy. According to the Jammu-Kashmir Representation Act, the Lieutenant Governor has the right to nominate five members, who will represent Kashmiri migrants and people from PoK. These nominated members will have full legislative powers and privileges, just like elected MLAs, which is why their role in the formation of the new government is being seen as crucial.

BJP wants to form government through the back door: PDP

PDP leader Iqbal Trumbu and National Conference spokesperson Imran Dar have strongly reacted to the proposal to nominate five members for the Jammu-Kashmir assembly. Iqbal Trumbu says that this process aims to help the ruling party, especially the BJP, form the government through the back door.

NC says the new government will be weak

National Conference spokesperson Imran Dar says that this is an excuse to raise the issues of Kashmiri migrants and PoK refugees and that this will weaken the new government. The political parties are engaged in a heated debate over this issue, as the role of these five nominated members could be decisive in the formation of the government, especially in the event of a hung assembly.

Congress also attacks BJP

Congress national general secretary Sunil Sharma has opposed this decision, saying that the nomination of members should be left to the elected government, as it has the real mandate of the people.

