Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah is in Action After Becoming CM

Jammu Kashmir: After winning the assembly elections, Omar Abdullah took oath as the new CM. After taking oath, CM Omar Abdullah posted his picture on social media platform X.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

After winning the assembly elections, Omar Abdullah took oath as the new Chief Minister on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. After taking oath, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted his picture on social media platform X. He wrote, “I’m back.”
Meanwhile, in his second post, he made a special appeal to the Director General of Police (DGP) and issued instructions.

Instructions to DGP

CM Omar Abdullah wrote in his post, “Today, I spoke to the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir. I told him that when I travel by road, no ‘green corridor’ should be created or traffic should not be stopped. I have instructed him to minimize the inconvenience to people. During this time, the use of sirens should be minimized. We should avoid any kind of aggressive behavior. I am also telling my cabinet colleagues to follow this example. Our behavior in everything should be people-friendly. We are here to serve the people, not to cause them inconvenience.”

Oath Ceremony

Many leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and several leaders of the ‘India’ bloc, attended the oath-taking ceremony held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) in Srinagar. The Election Commission of India had declared the results of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on October 8. The National Conference-Congress Alliance won a majority. The BJP emerged as the second-largest party after NC. The BJP won 29 seats, while the Congress won only six seats. The Aam Aadmi Party also opened its account with one seat. These were the first assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370.

