Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Government will not include Congress, big decision of party high command before oath-taking ceremony

Congress party made a significant decision just before the ceremony. It has announced that it will not be a part of Omar Abdullah’s government.

New DelhiOct 16, 2024 / 09:11 am

Patrika Desk

Following the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance has won the assembly elections for the first time. Omar Abdullah has been selected as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. Today, Wednesday, 16th October, Omar Abdullah is set to take the oath of office. However, the Congress party made a significant decision just before the ceremony. It has announced that it will not be a part of Omar Abdullah’s government.

These leaders may be present at the oath-taking ceremony

National Conference (NC) Kashmir Province President Nasir Aslam Wani said that it is not yet clear who will attend the ceremony. Tight security arrangements have been made around the oath-taking ceremony venue. However, a senior Congress leader has informed that Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of secrecy to all at 11:30 am.

Possible Ministers in Omar Abdullah’s Cabinet

The names of possible ministers in Omar Abdullah’s cabinet have also come to the fore. It is believed that Saifullah Mir, Sakina Itoo, Abdul Rahim Rather, Surinder Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Farooq Shah, Nazir Ahmed, and Ahmad Mir may also be included in the cabinet.

