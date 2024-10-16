Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Government will not include Congress, big decision of party high command before oath-taking ceremony

These leaders may be present at the oath-taking ceremony National Conference (NC) Kashmir Province President Nasir Aslam Wani said that it is not yet clear who will attend the ceremony. Tight security arrangements have been made around the oath-taking ceremony venue. However, a senior Congress leader has informed that Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of secrecy to all at 11:30 am.

Possible Ministers in Omar Abdullah’s Cabinet The names of possible ministers in Omar Abdullah’s cabinet have also come to the fore. It is believed that Saifullah Mir, Sakina Itoo, Abdul Rahim Rather, Surinder Chaudhary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Farooq Shah, Nazir Ahmed, and Ahmad Mir may also be included in the cabinet.