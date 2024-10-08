scriptJammu Kashmir Election Results 2024: Independent and Nominated MLAs to Play Kingmaker’s Role | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jammu Kashmir Election Results 2024: Independent and Nominated MLAs to Play Kingmaker’s Role

Jammu Kashmir Result 2024: The election results of the Jammu-Kashmir assembly will be declared today. After the exit poll trends, all political parties are exploring possibilities of forming a government in the state.

JammuOct 08, 2024 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

The election results for the Jammu-Kashmir assembly are being declared. The Congress, NC, and BJP are preparing strategies to form the government.

The Majority Mark

Any party must win at least 46 seats out of 90 in the Jammu-Kashmir assembly to form a government. However, after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha nominated five people to the assembly, the number of MLAs increased to 95, raising the majority mark to 48.

BJP Eyes 32-35 Seats in Jammu Region

The BJP aims to win 32-35 of the 43 assembly seats in the Jammu region. The party also expects to perform well in the 47 assembly seats in the Kashmir region. Independent candidates may play a crucial role in forming the government. The BJP has already started preparing its strategy.

BJP Contested Only 62 Seats

The BJP’s strategy is to form a government with the support of independent and small parties. The BJP contested only 62 seats in Jammu-Kashmir and supported independent and small parties on the remaining 28 seats. This strategy may help the BJP in forming the government.

Independent and Rebel Candidates to be Approached

The BJP will try to approach independent and rebel candidates to form a government. The five MLAs nominated by the Jammu-Kashmir LG may play a crucial role in government formation. The nominated members have the same powers as elected MLAs and have the right to vote.

Controversy over Nomination of MLAs before Government Formation

The Congress has already opposed the nomination of five MLAs before government formation, calling it an attack on democracy and the Constitution.

