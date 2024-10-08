Jammu Kashmir Election Results 2024: Independent and Nominated MLAs to Play Kingmaker’s Role

BJP Eyes 32-35 Seats in Jammu Region The BJP aims to win 32-35 of the 43 assembly seats in the Jammu region. The party also expects to perform well in the 47 assembly seats in the Kashmir region. Independent candidates may play a crucial role in forming the government. The BJP has already started preparing its strategy.

BJP Contested Only 62 Seats The BJP’s strategy is to form a government with the support of independent and small parties. The BJP contested only 62 seats in Jammu-Kashmir and supported independent and small parties on the remaining 28 seats. This strategy may help the BJP in forming the government.

Independent and Rebel Candidates to be Approached The BJP will try to approach independent and rebel candidates to form a government. The five MLAs nominated by the Jammu-Kashmir LG may play a crucial role in government formation. The nominated members have the same powers as elected MLAs and have the right to vote.