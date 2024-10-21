scriptJammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

Jammu-Kashmir: In a joint operation by security forces in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was killed on Sunday.

JammuOct 21, 2024 / 09:05 am

Patrika Desk

A terrorist attack took place in Sonmarg, Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Seven people, including a doctor, lost their lives in the incident. Several people were injured and were admitted to the hospital. The police confirmed the death of labourers. The number of deaths may increase. A search operation is being carried out by the police in the area. Meanwhile, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Uri on Sunday afternoon, but the success was short-lived.

Identification of the deceased

  1. Gurmeet Singh (Gurdaspur, Punjab)
  2. Dr. Shah Nawaz
  3. Anil Kumar Shukla
  4. Fahim Nazeer
  5. Shashi Abrol
  6. Mohammed Hanif
  7. Kaleem

Injured people

Those injured in the incident include Inder Yadav (35), a resident of Bihar, Mohan Lal (45), a resident of Kathua, Mushatq Ahmed Lone (25), a resident of Prang, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat (30), a resident of Safapora, and Jagtar Singh (36), a resident of Kathua.

One terrorist killed in Uri, large quantity of arms and ammunition seized

In a joint operation by security forces in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was killed on Sunday. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that the joint team killed a heavily armed terrorist and recovered one AK rifle, two AK magazines, 57 AK bullets, two pistols, three pistol magazines, and other war-like stores from the site.

Search operation continues

The Chinar Corps said that the search operation and action are ongoing in the area. Earlier, the army had said that a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched in Uri based on intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration bid. The army said that alert soldiers noticed suspicious activity and challenged the terrorists, who then resorted to indiscriminate firing. The alert soldiers also retaliated effectively.

Infiltration attempt to disrupt peace

An official said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based terrorist centers have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley for some time. In recent months, terrorists, particularly foreign mercenaries, have carried out several guerrilla attacks on the army, other security forces, and civilians in the hill districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi in Jammu division.

Terrorists hiding in dense forests and launching attacks

In these districts, terrorists have been hiding in dense forests and launching attacks, and then escaping into the dense forests. To counter this, the Para Commando Force and over 4,000 trained commandos have been deployed in these areas. The army and CRPF have been deployed in these districts, and the police have also provided automatic weapons to the Village Defense Committees (VDCs).

A Bihar resident was murdered a few days ago

VDCs are civilian groups trained to defend their villages and families against terrorists in remote and inaccessible areas of the Jammu division. Terrorists had murdered Ashok Chouhan, a non-local resident of Bihar, in the Jainpura area of Shopian district on Thursday. The officials said that security forces have launched a search operation to track down the killers. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, have condemned the attack.

News / National News / Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

National News

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

13 hours ago

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Bollywood

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

12 hours ago

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

world

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

17 hours ago

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

National News

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

18 hours ago

Latest National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

in 5 hours

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

National News

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

in 5 hours

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

National News

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

in 4 hours

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

National News

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.