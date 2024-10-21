Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

Identification of the deceased Gurmeet Singh (Gurdaspur, Punjab) Dr. Shah Nawaz Anil Kumar Shukla Fahim Nazeer Shashi Abrol Mohammed Hanif Kaleem Injured people Those injured in the incident include Inder Yadav (35), a resident of Bihar, Mohan Lal (45), a resident of Kathua, Mushatq Ahmed Lone (25), a resident of Prang, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat (30), a resident of Safapora, and Jagtar Singh (36), a resident of Kathua. Those injured in the incident include Inder Yadav (35), a resident of Bihar, Mohan Lal (45), a resident of Kathua, Mushatq Ahmed Lone (25), a resident of Prang, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat (30), a resident of Safapora, and Jagtar Singh (36), a resident of Kathua.

One terrorist killed in Uri, large quantity of arms and ammunition seized In a joint operation by security forces in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was killed on Sunday. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that the joint team killed a heavily armed terrorist and recovered one AK rifle, two AK magazines, 57 AK bullets, two pistols, three pistol magazines, and other war-like stores from the site.

Search operation continues The Chinar Corps said that the search operation and action are ongoing in the area. Earlier, the army had said that a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched in Uri based on intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration bid. The army said that alert soldiers noticed suspicious activity and challenged the terrorists, who then resorted to indiscriminate firing. The alert soldiers also retaliated effectively.

Infiltration attempt to disrupt peace An official said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based terrorist centers have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley for some time. In recent months, terrorists, particularly foreign mercenaries, have carried out several guerrilla attacks on the army, other security forces, and civilians in the hill districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi in Jammu division.

Terrorists hiding in dense forests and launching attacks In these districts, terrorists have been hiding in dense forests and launching attacks, and then escaping into the dense forests. To counter this, the Para Commando Force and over 4,000 trained commandos have been deployed in these areas. The army and CRPF have been deployed in these districts, and the police have also provided automatic weapons to the Village Defense Committees (VDCs).