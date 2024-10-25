scriptJammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

Jammu Kashmir: In Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired on an army vehicle on Thursday. Two soldiers were martyred and two civilian porters were killed in the attack.

JammuOct 25, 2024 / 08:32 am

Patrika Desk

Jammu Kashmir: In the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired on an army vehicle on Thursday. Two soldiers were martyred and two civilian porters were killed in the attack. Three other soldiers were injured. Officials said that in the evening, at the Nagin Chowk in Boota Pathri area near Gulmarg Ski Resort, terrorists fired on a vehicle of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR). The attack took place in an area considered largely terrorism-free. Gulmarg and Boota Pathri, its upper reaches, are crowded with tourists and are favourites among nature lovers.
Earlier on Thursday, terrorists had attacked and injured a labourer, Shubham Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district. This was the third attack on migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir in the past week. On October 18, a labourer from Bihar, Ashok Kumar Chauhan, was killed. On Sunday, October 20, an infrastructure company’s labour camp was attacked in Ganderbal.

Discussion on Security Situation with Modi

The attack on the army vehicle in Gulmarg took place when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Abdullah briefed Modi on the law and order situation in the Union Territory. In a 30-minute meeting, he also submitted a cabinet proposal to Modi to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. Abdullah also met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

A Serious Concern: Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. He said, ‘The news of the attack on army vehicles in Boota Pathri area of northern Kashmir is very unfortunate, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries. The series of terrorist attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern.’

Murder of Seven in Gagangir

  • Terrorists attacked a labour camp of a private infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district on Sunday. In the cowardly attack, two foreign terrorists killed six non-local labourers and one local doctor, a total of seven people.
  • The attack was carried out on innocent, unarmed labourers who were working on a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh national highway at Z-Morh, which would have opened up the Srinagar-Sonmarg road for tourists throughout the year.

News / National News / Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

in 5 hours

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

National News

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

in 5 hours

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

National News

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

16 hours ago

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune

Crime

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune

11 hours ago

Latest National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

in 5 hours

Dead body eaten by rats in hospital, relatives create ruckus

National News

Dead body eaten by rats in hospital, relatives create ruckus

6 hours ago

Big Gift from Railways before Diwali, Trains will Run on these Routes in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

National News

Big Gift from Railways before Diwali, Trains will Run on these Routes in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

7 hours ago

Good news for common people before Diwali! The government has announced to sell 25% cheaper pulses at these places.

National News

Good news for common people before Diwali! The government has announced to sell 25% cheaper pulses at these places.

10 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.