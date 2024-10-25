Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists had attacked and injured a labourer, Shubham Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district. This was the third attack on migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir in the past week. On October 18, a labourer from Bihar, Ashok Kumar Chauhan, was killed. On Sunday, October 20, an infrastructure company’s labour camp was attacked in Ganderbal.

Discussion on Security Situation with Modi The attack on the army vehicle in Gulmarg took place when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Abdullah briefed Modi on the law and order situation in the Union Territory. In a 30-minute meeting, he also submitted a cabinet proposal to Modi to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. Abdullah also met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

A Serious Concern: Omar Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. He said, ‘The news of the attack on army vehicles in Boota Pathri area of northern Kashmir is very unfortunate, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries. The series of terrorist attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern.’